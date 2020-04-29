Tributes paid following death of former Munster and Clare GAA chairman Noel Walsh

Former Clare and Munster GAA chairman Noel Walsh was instrumental in Croke Park being opened up to other sports. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

WARM tributes have been paid to Noel Walsh following the sad passing of the former Munster Council and Clare County Board chairman.

The deceased was a driving force for many years behind the campaign to open up Croke Park to other sports – an ambition that culminated in the ground-breaking decision of GAA Congress in 2005 to amend Rule 42.

Walsh, who was in his mid-80s, was a selector when his native Banner famously won the 1992 Munster senior football title at Kerry’s expense.

Current Munster chairman Liam Lenihan saluted his "major contribution" to the GAA over many decades.

"During his term as Munster Council chairman, it was his great honour to present the Munster Hurling Cup to Clare captain Anthony Daly in 1995 after a 62-year gap, just three years after serving as a Clare selector when they won the Munster senior football title," Lenihan said.

"He was a very genuine supporter and one of the people who made the GAA what it is, a community-based worldwide organisation that gives people a sense of pride in their own place. His example is being followed today by those helping vulnerable people in their own communities."

Clare GAA chairman Joe Cooney echoed those sentiments and highlighted Walsh’s pivotal role in the county’s football breakthrough, 28 years ago.

"Playing and then managing Clare for a number of seasons ended with the most glorious of days in 1992, when his boardroom battles for a Munster open draw ended with Clare taking Munster honours," Cooney pointed out.

"He served his county at provincial and national level with much success. Noel's innovative thoughts allied to a strong determination that the sport and equality for all was always to the fore led him to be one of the most respected administrators in the Association."

The Miltown-Malbay native won two Clare SFC medals as a player with his local St Joseph’s club, where he served as secretary and chairman. He represented his county at minor and junior football level.

Subsequently, he was a Clare senior football selector for 20 years and served three terms as senior manager.

Online Editors