With a shrug of his shoulders after his team's one-point defeat to Tyrone on Sunday, James Horan suggested Mayo's drop to the Allianz Football League Division 2, for the first time in 23 years, was "not the end of the world". They'd be in Carrick-on-Shannon the following weekend for a championship opener against Leitrim and, most likely, in Dr Hyde Park the following weekend to play Roscommon.

Mayo's top-flight presence for more than two decades has been a badge of honour they haven't worn openly. That has been something for others to push.

On balance, however, they probably got more out of the last two games with a championship in mind than any preservation of league status could have otherwise given them.

One of the counties replacing them in Division 1, Roscommon, won promotion for the third time in six years, adding a third Division 2 title for good measure with a solid win in Cavan that was all the more meritorious given the quality of player that had to isolate their movements after they were established as close contacts of a positive case during the week.

Joining them will be Armagh, returning for the first time in eight years since they dropped in 2012. Their grapple with Clare in Ennis on Saturday looked to be veering away from them after a home goal but they asserted themselves to rinse any of the last-day jitters that have got to them in the past.

They'll relish putting it up to the 'big boys' as their manager Kieran McGeeney referenced after the game. That's if they get the chance.

The question of the shape of the 2021 season has yet to be settled but the experience of the last two weekends, and the expectation that Covid will still be dominating lives and lifestyles for most of 2021, it has probably been decided.

The football league, as we have known it in each spring as the truest arbiter of a county's strength or weakness, is ready for deep freezing.

The idea that eight counties in four divisions will set off again towards the end of next January and play out a seven-game programme culminating in finals at the end of March is not viable on a number of fronts. The constraints of the virus on a conventional campaign have been evident in the logistics of sticking to the schedule, once neutral venues were ruled out for the remaining two rounds.

The Donegal cavalcade that headed south to Kerry on Friday had players who could have driven an hour-and-a-half just to clear their own county before they passed through Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick and headed on to Tralee.

Ordinarily, that's a bus journey or even a flight but the risk of such transport in the current climate was laid bare last week when one county had a number of close contacts, team and management, determined after sharing a bus journey to a match with a player who subsequently tested positive.

Thus, the GAA's advisory late last week discouraging bus transport in preference for cars, in twos at most with the passenger on the opposite side to the driver with a window down.

If you were Conor O'Donnell going from and returning to Carndonagh, just shy of 1,000 kilometres, or Dara Ó Baoill doing the same return trip from Gaoth Dobhair, around 920 kilometres, over the weekend, that's a long time in a car with the wind whistling through it!

The bus 'risk' didn't stop some teams deploying them on more distant journeys but in the circumstances, it seems the less travel there is in any future plan the better. It is which is why the decision to stick with the traditional provincial championship structure, eschewing the opportunity for an open draw, now looks like the most reasonable one, even if it wasn't greeted that way last June. It's also the reason why next year's league is likely to be shaped by geography more than merit.

There may be four groups of eight but they could be halved to shorten the programme considerably and potentially regionalised as much as possible for the convenience that has been missing for some over the last two weekends.

Donegal, Sligo, Derry, Fermanagh, Roscommon, Longford, Leitrim and Mayo in a north-west division, Monaghan, Cavan, Down, Antrim, Louth, Meath, Armagh and Tyrone in a complementary north-east division with the top two in each meeting in a semi-final?

Similarly, Offaly, Westmeath, Laois, Galway, Limerick, Clare and Kerry fill the places in a south-west division (seven teams because of London's presumed absence) and Wicklow, Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, Tipperary, Cork, Kildare and Dublin the occupants in a south-east division. There'll be mismatches for sure but as it happens the northern and southern divisions both have a similar number (eight) of counties who would otherwise have operated in the top two divisions.

We can expect a later start too. The current season had a five-week run into the games on the weekend before last and while some took liberties with that, will the appetite be that strong that those who exit early over the next few weeks will be keen to jump straight back into it even in early January?

Circumstances

An abbreviated league over five weekends in March and April could preface a championship, starting earlier and finishing in July, obviously if circumstances allow. The hurling league can also expect another revamp to align it with football's regional approach and a three-game programme.

By 2022 perhaps the structure can revert again to a merit-based four groups of eight based on how the divisions have just finished, offering Limerick and Wicklow well deserved Division 3 status and Cork and Down the Division 2 status they had secured before last weekend's action. By then though, the league may well have been subsumed into a new championship structure if one of the proposals being put up for discussion by the task force committed to reshaping the calendar is accepted.

For now, promotion is a state of mind.