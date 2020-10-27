| 7.3°C Dublin

Travel crux looks certain to alter shape of 2021 leagues

Colm Keys

Benefits of promotion may be put on hold for counties who went up over recent weekends

Cup of cheer: The league trophy takes pride of place at Kerry&rsquo;s final Allianz NFL clash against Donegal in Austin Stack Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

With a shrug of his shoulders after his team's one-point defeat to Tyrone on Sunday, James Horan suggested Mayo's drop to the Allianz Football League Division 2, for the first time in 23 years, was "not the end of the world". They'd be in Carrick-on-Shannon the following weekend for a championship opener against Leitrim and, most likely, in Dr Hyde Park the following weekend to play Roscommon.

Mayo's top-flight presence for more than two decades has been a badge of honour they haven't worn openly. That has been something for others to push.

On balance, however, they probably got more out of the last two games with a championship in mind than any preservation of league status could have otherwise given them.