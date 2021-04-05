| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Training in Covid: Sticking to the rules to get an inter-county team ready

Wicklow boss Burke uses the technological tools available to keep his squad motivated

Wicklow football boss Davy Burke: Keeping his players on their toes during lockdown. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand
Saoirse Kearon of Wicklow in pursuit of Meath's Jordan Morris Expand

Close

Wicklow football boss Davy Burke: Keeping his players on their toes during lockdown. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wicklow football boss Davy Burke: Keeping his players on their toes during lockdown. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Saoirse Kearon of Wicklow in pursuit of Meath's Jordan Morris

Saoirse Kearon of Wicklow in pursuit of Meath's Jordan Morris

/

Wicklow football boss Davy Burke: Keeping his players on their toes during lockdown. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

For inter-county players this year, the old clichéd winter training slog; the runs, the muck, the sleet, were replaced by something far less glamorous.

Think elite-standard preparation done without the benefit of elite status. In a lockdown.

Despite the events of last week involving the current All-Ireland football champions, to adhere to the current rules, weights sessions occur in a sparsely equipped home ‘gym’, recorded by mobile phone for posterity. Hopping over back walls for skills practice on winter-heavy fields, assisted occasionally by an able and willing family member or house-mate.

Most Watched

Privacy