Training in Covid: Sticking to the rules to get an inter-county team ready

For inter-county players this year, the old clichéd winter training slog; the runs, the muck, the sleet, were replaced by something far less glamorous.

Think elite-standard preparation done without the benefit of elite status. In a lockdown.

Despite the events of last week involving the current All-Ireland football champions, to adhere to the current rules, weights sessions occur in a sparsely equipped home ‘gym’, recorded by mobile phone for posterity. Hopping over back walls for skills practice on winter-heavy fields, assisted occasionally by an able and willing family member or house-mate.

These are not images normally associated with the training regime of the modern county hurler or footballer. But there they were. Again.

“We had a fair idea this lockdown was coming,” Davy Burke, the Wicklow senior football manager, says, explaining what exactly his players have been doing since January 2. “So we had about 72 hours when we could plan a bit better than we could the last time.”

Their range of available options wasn’t particularly broad. By Government edict, club gates were locked. Pitches closed. Gyms shut.

So for inter-county managers and players to avoid breaches that generate an unwanted public backlash, it’s this or nothing: rustic, improvised training in pods of one, with no idea exactly what or when they were working towards.

And yet comparably, Burke insists, his players are better prepared to use their competitive down-time productively. “We got equipment to everyone. Enough to keep them going.”

The Wicklow players’ home gym kit consists of a barbell, a dumbbell and some weights. Rustic enough without being Rocky IV.

“You can do a full session with that,” Burke explains. “Last year, we didn’t have the time or the equipment to have that in place. So some lads had equipment and some didn’t.”

It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.

For half the Wicklow squad – the experienced half – weight sessions have been twice weekly. For another 17 players aged between 18 and 24, it’s three times a week.

“Meath opened our eyes last year with regards to physicality,” Burke explains, citing last year’s 28-point Leinster quarter-final pummelling. “We’ll play football with anyone all day long and we’ll run with anyone all day long. But physically, that’s where our issue is. That group of 17 lads who we picked are really the future of the Wicklow senior footballers They’re on a three-year S&C journey.

“This is a commitment that we’ve made as a group, as a collective with the county board, and dedicated ‘X’ amount for the expertise, for the S&C, for the nutrition, that this will be going to happen for the next three years.

“Even if a new fella comes in (as manager) next week and says ‘No, throw that weights programme out’, he’ll be told, ‘No’.”

On top of that, there are either two or three ‘pitch’ sessions for each player to complete – only without the pitch. Suitable venues being sparse, players are confined to public parks or fields.

Usually, they complete three groups of runs/sprints, in between which they execute two sets of ball drills.

“It’s primarily for handling, decision-making,” Burke outlines. “It’s just to encourage them to get on the ball and do a small bit of skill work if you can.”

With players so spread out there comes an increased need for close monitoring and feedback.

Weight-lifting sessions are recorded and sent to Dan Moore, Wicklow’s strength and development coach.

“If you let young lads off with weights,” Burke explains, “they’ll load them and compromise their technique and they’ll end up pulling muscles. They’ll wreck their back and then come back to you and pull their hamstring.”

Players wear GPS packs for field sessions, the data from which is uploaded and accessed by the relevant members of Burke’s management teams.

Progress can be tracked and targets set. Alternatively, regress is quickly detected and corrected.

“In general, the majority of my squad are getting out there,” says Burke.

“They are getting the work done. The odd time, a (GPS) pod might have come back with nothing (recorded) on it. We would just have to make a call, more so out of concern for the player. And usually it’s just because a fella had a bad week. You talk it out and move on. It can be hard.”

“People still don’t appreciate the intensity level of inter-county football,” reckons Burke. “It’s such a spike, when you come from a level with clubs… we have to be very careful when players come in from training with clubs because if we increase their load more than 25 per cent, they’ll get injured.

“You’ve to be very, very careful. They’re elite athletes. They train as such and they look after themselves as such.”

“They’re not recording everything. We’ll ask them to record their dead lifts or their squats or whatever the S&C coach feels is important.”

That all of this was being done in an information vacuum up until last week made it harder again.

Motivation lags. Most footballers are unaccustomed to training on their own anyway. The absence of competition or camaraderie drains the energy that bit quicker. With this in mind, Burke devised a novel way of focusing his players’ minds on another two-week block of individual training back in March.

“We had a thing lined up with another inter-county squad to be competitive,” the Kildare native explains. “Literally, you can do all this with GPS and online I’d be mad interested in it myself.

“It came about over Zoom. It’s purely a fitness-based thing. Time trials and even position-based stuff. So you’re not asking a wing-back to compete at the same discipline as a corner-forward, who has a completely different set of skills. So position-based time trials, gym work. It was a good way of getting them to stop training during some down-time. We told them: ‘You’re going to need all your energy because we’re taking on a team that are a Division higher than us.”

“It was just something new,” Burke adds. “The lads were made keen for it. You’re literally just trying anything to get an edge, to keep fellas motivated.”