Michael McTighe. A GAA hero. One, I assume, unknown to most across the country. He shares this anonymity with thousands of the organisation’s truest heroes.

The GAA owe a great debt of gratitude to the Department of Education.

Graduates of St Pat’s, Drumcondra have been, and continue to be, some of the greatest ambassadors of our games. A swarm dispersed across the country annually from Dublin 9 to pollinate our primary schools with a love of football and hurling.

Mr McTighe is a Galway man. Sent to Drumcliffe to enlighten the sporting philistines of Sligo. As teacher and principal from 1969 to 2005, he imbued a love of the game in our area that has brought great enjoyment to many generations.

One of Mr McTighe’s greatest challenges was dispersing flocks of U-10s into 15 distinct positions for their first forays into football fields. The approach was rudimentary. Excellently rudimentary.

The herd were assembled on the dressing-room benches. As the team was named each player was, politely, frogmarched into a spot on the dressing-room floor. This spot would relatively correspond with where they were to base themselves once released to the field. Movement outside this general geography on the pitch was not encouraged, initially.

The simplicity was beautiful. Within a few games (years for some!) most, basically, understood the 3-3-2-3-3 GAA formation. Goalkeeper, two corner-backs, full-back, wing-backs, centre-back, midfielders, wing-forwards, centre-forward, corner-forwards, full-forward. Ten distinct (and often cliched) roles.

One hundred and thirty-eight years after Cusack founded the GAA it is remarkable how many remain wedded to those positions as the standard and expected formation that all teams should assume. Our match programmes only reinforce the banal attachment to this misnomer.

The game has evolved. Naturally. As it should have and should continue to.

Approaching 2022’s best weekend of inter-county football action is a good time to consider the reality of the roles or positions which are currently at play in our game.

For me there is five, Goalkeeper, Marker, Transition, Fielder & Scorer.

Let’s look at some of the responsibilities which come with those roles.

GOALKEEPER

Once upon a time the requirements were as basic as an ability to kick the ball as far as possible, be ‘strong’ under a high ball and make the odd save in rare one-v-one situations.

The modern ’keeper is an outstanding example of forward thinking. How the role is currently being played by some may, in hindsight, not turn out to be optimal. It is however fascinating to see the innovation coaches are willing to experiment with.

From laser-guided kickouts (short and long) which initiate scores to incisive bursts upfield to kick scores the evolution here is obvious. For a stark example of this evolution recall the sight of Armagh’s Ethan Rafferty filleting through the Galway defence late on in the recent quarter-final. Raymond Galligan was previously worth his place in Cavan’s forward line, Kerry’s Shane Ryan is an important outfield player for Rathmore.

MARKER

Every team has one or two markers. These are the go-to men to shut down the opposition’s key players. Guys willing to sacrifice their own game for the good of the team.

Markers will have different approaches in terms of positioning and contact levels. They will all have spent hours analysing clips of their future opponents to be prepared for every run, dummy and shot they may face at the weekend. Kevin Maguire, Pádraig Faulkner, Chrissy McKaigue, Mick Fitzsimons, Jason Foley and Jack Glynn will be focused on leaving Croke Park this weekend having severely limited the creativity or scoring of a key opposition player.

TRANSITION

Every team has eight/nine of these players on the pitch. They have replaced wing-backs, centre-back, midfielders and wing-forwards.

Players in this role are comfortable in attack and defence. Their responsibilities are dictated by possession.

In possession, they create or support the play, look to get ahead of the ball to stretch defences and open spaces while at times they will also aim to arrive on late support runs to finish scores.

Out of possession, their tasks can vary depending on team tactics or game scenarios. They either press aggressively to get the ball back instantly or they race towards their own half to protect the shooting zone.

These transition players have a brilliant combination of many skills and an engine to match.

Given the workload they are often the first to be replaced with strategic substitutions early in the second half.

What some call sweepers are captured in this role. This particular subvariant on the role is often performed by any of the transition players depending on where they find themselves as the play develops in either direction.

The effectiveness of Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary and Peter Harte in these roles last year won Tyrone an All-Ireland. This weekend watch out for the impact, in both directions, of Sam McCartan, Martin Reilly, Gareth McKinless, Ciarán Kilkenny, Gavin White and Cillian McDaid.

SCORER

In a GAA transfer market these would be the big money signings every county would pine for.

Scorers rarely leave an arc within 35 metres of the goal. They are often given a pass on certain defensive duties that would bring them too far from the opposition goal.

When the ball is in their hand their focus is singular, ‘how can I score a goal or a point’. They know it, the opposition know it and the crowd know it.

A unique skillset yes, but for me it is a unique mindset. I can only compare it to a striker in soccer. The traditional goal-hanging variety of striker, in no way is this a slight.

The mindset and ruthless streak mean most teams can only make space for one in their 15. They need to be the focal point; they need others to leave them the space to strut their stuff. In the most natural way, their ego demands this elevated status, but crucially they have the skills to follow through for their team. They match this, required, ego with scoreboard tallies.

Paddy Lynch, John Heslin, Shane McGuigan, Rob Finnerty, David Clifford and Con O’Callaghan will demand balls from their team-mates. How often this is quickly followed by an umpire reaching for a flag will be decisive in each of the three games.

FIELDER

Not the presence that they once were. Previously every team thinking of silverware was going nowhere without two physically imposing, rangy, midfielders to pluck ball from the air. The evolution of goalkeeping has probably been the key factor in reducing the requirement for these specimens.

Now a majority of kickouts can be collected below head height from the missles goalkeepers can fire to those running into space.

The species are not yet extinct, however.

The ability to take a ball high above a competing pack can be the differentiator between an under-pressure team faltering or relieving the deluge.

Opposition tactics will often see aggressive presses made on kickouts eliminating all options of going short or into space. At this point it is often a case of back to basics. Having a strong aerial presence is key at these moments.

If a fielder is not fetching cleanly, they are cleverly breaking ball to their team-mates’ advantage.

Alternatively, on opposition kickouts, the fielder is a menacing presence. Dissuading kickouts to his area, further reducing options for an under pressure goalkeeper, or smashing any that do arrive is his airspace back towards where they came from.

Eighty per cent of their role may actually be as a transition player so the need for mobility to co-exist with their height has become key.

When they are not pounding between both 45s Sam Duncan, Thomas Galligan, Brian Fenton, David Moran, Paul Conroy and Conor Glass will aim to rule the Croker skies at game-defining moments.

*****

There are broad strokes taken in defining some of the above roles and as always, there will be exceptions.

Some managers will have roles which fall between these positions or are a hybrid.

Some teams may like to keep a player in the old centre-forward/number 11 role to act as a link between defence and the inside line when they win back possession.

Shane Walsh and Paudie Clifford are good examples. Creative and incisive ball players, happiest on the attacking 45 but willing, or required, to get involved in the responsibilities of the transition role.

Damien Comer is a throwback to a more traditional full-forward but also note some of the big turnovers he has won for Galway this year, inside his own 45.

With these contemporary roles in mind, I would encourage all to enjoy the nuances of what we see 120 or so of football’s most talented players produce for our entertainment over the next two days. Talents and skills do not always have to be headline grabbing to be precious.

Think beyond the 3-3-2-3-3 programme layout.

Maybe in the near future our All-Stars selections will also reflect a version of the current reality.

You wake up tomorrow with no knowledge of GAA and it’s traditional positions. You are told you have 15 players and to win the game you need to score more than the opposing team. Where would you position your players?

I mentioned that Michael McTighe is a GAA hero. What I neglected to mention earlier is that not all GAA heroes also get to hurl for Sligo in a All-Ireland junior final!