Tourlestrane throw ‘shackles off’ to secure their sixth Sligo title in a row

Tourlestrane 2-12 Coolera-Strandhill 0-7

Tourlestrane players and supporters celebrate after their Sligo SFC final victory over Coolera Strandhill at Markievicz Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Having become the first club in the county to win five in a row last year, Tourlestrane are now busy breaking their own records.

The previous management team of Eamon O’Hara and Gerry McGowan may have moved on but the club keep winning on the home front. It’s six on the spin now for the Tourlestrane train that continues to roll over the rest in Sligo.

At half-time in Markievicz Park it looked like, at the very least, their mettle would be tested. The first half was turgid stuff at times. The teams had scored just two points between them after 23 minutes and managed to kick 10 wides between them by the short whistle.

