Tourlestrane throw ‘shackles off’ to secure their sixth Sligo title in a row

Having become the first club in the county to win five in a row last year, Tourlestrane are now busy breaking their own records.

The previous management team of Eamon O’Hara and Gerry McGowan may have moved on but the club keep winning on the home front. It’s six on the spin now for the Tourlestrane train that continues to roll over the rest in Sligo.

At half-time in Markievicz Park it looked like, at the very least, their mettle would be tested. The first half was turgid stuff at times. The teams had scored just two points between them after 23 minutes and managed to kick 10 wides between them by the short whistle.

But at the very least, Coolera-Strandhill looked set to bring the champions to the wire and see if all those years of winning had dulled their appetite.

It turned out to be a false read. As it happened, the champions took care of business in the third quarter.

Trailing by one at half-time, Tourlestrane hit an impressive and decisive 1-5 without reply on the restart, with James Leonard grabbing the goal.

Coolera looked dogged and organised in the first half but when Tourlestrane started finding holes, they couldn’t find a way to stem the tide. And after that scoring burst, it felt like a matter of playing out the minutes.

Coolera-Strandhill managed just three second-half points, a tally that stood at one just as we ticked towards the end of normal time. To add insult to injury, they finished with 14 men as Kevin Banks picked up a second yellow card. And very late in the day John Kelly slapped home the second goal for the cherry on top for the champions.

In truth, neither incident had any real relevance to the game. The cup was long since heading back down the road it had come up.

Manager Kevin Johnston came into a difficult job. There’s really only one way for a team who have won five in a row to go but he’s now a senior championship winning manager in two counties, having helped Ballintubber to back-to-back Mayo crowns.

And despite the task, he’d no doubts about taking charge of the Sligo champions when he was approached.

“I’m living in Galway and I had three years in Mayo football with a brilliant club in Ballintubber and we tasted success there but this chance came, I would have known some Tourlestrane lads, lived with a few of them in college so I would have known the club really well.

“And it was a very proud moment for me, my father managed my own club Eastern Harps to four Sligo championships to be able to come in and follow in his footsteps, it’s really a big moment.”

Johnston felt his side were nicely poised at the half-time interval.

“The breeze we felt there was maybe four or five points in it so when we came out in the second half with the shackles off,” Johnston said.

“We pressed up a bit on the kick-out and we started winning the breaking ball which we weren’t doing in the first half.

“We felt ‘let’s go for it, we are the county champions, let’s play on our own terms’. And we had real leadership there. To be able to bring on a player of Pat Harte’s experience, Stephen Henry’s experience – those lads have a lot of medals in their pocket and they took over when they came in and that experience really counted in the end.”

Much of the first half was forgettable fare with both sides looking to break from deep and counter-attack.

It took eight minutes for the first score to arrive, with Seán Taylor steering over a nice mark after being found by former Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland winner Ross O’Carroll. Brian Egan found his range with a free to equalise but those two scores were the only flags raised in the opening 23 minutes.

The game improved slightly as the half progressed. Tourlestrane picked up a black card just before the water break and on the restart Liam Gaughan and Keelan Cawley swapped points. Conan Marren’s fine effort put the champions ahead again but Coolera had the last say of the half.

Aaron O’Boyle finished a nice move that started with a turnover before Niall Murphy booted over a free to give the 2005 champions a one-point lead (0-4 to 0-3) at the break.

From there, Tourlestrane took over. They left no doubt and now move on to face London champions St Kiernan’s as they look to make an impact on the Connacht club championship.

“They were very unlucky,” Johnston said. “The drew Casltebar on a couple of occasions, Ballintubber they are big teams so look we have to focus on ourselves, focus on four weeks. We are just happy to be playing football in November.”

Scorers – Tourlestrane: L Gaughan 0-4 (2f); J Kelly 1-1; J Leonard 1-0; C Surlis, B Egan (2f) 0-2 each; K Gavigan, C Marren, R Bailey 0-1 each. Coolera-Strandhill: N Murphy 0-3 (1f); S Taylor (m), A O’Boyle, K Banks, B O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Tourlestrane: A Broe; JF Carr, B Walsh, N Gaughan; O Kennedy, A McIntyre, C Surlis; C Marren, C Henry; K Gavigan, J Kelly, J Leonard; L Gaughan, G Gaughan, B Egan. Subs: K O’Hara for Kennedy (46), P Harte for C Henry (52), S Henry for G Gaughan (56), R Bailey for Egan (57), N Durkin for Gavigan (60).

Coolera-Strandhill: K Harte; J Cassidy, R O’Carroll, T Gilligan; S Murphy, S Taylor, A O’Boyle; K Banks, P Laffey; L Doherty, D Flynn, K Cawley; N Murphy, B O’Mahony, C Parke. Subs: O McDonagh for Flynn (h-t), A Higgins for Parke (35), F Staunton for O’Carroll (45), C Burke for Doherty (23), G Cawley for Gilligan (57).

Referee: R Hynes (St Farnan’s).