Tourlestrane book place in Connacht SFC final with two-point win over St Mary’s

Diarmuid Kelleher of St Mary’s Kiltoghert is tackled by Tourlestrane players John Francis Carr, left, and Conan Marren during the AIB Connacht SFC semi-final at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-On-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

After trailing at the interval, Tourlestrane lifted their game and outgunned St Mary's in the second half at Carrick-on-Shannon to claim a place in the Connacht Club SFC final.

The Sligo champions were aided by a stiff breeze and finished the game with 14 players after Adrian McIntyre was black carded with eight minutes to go.

St. Mary's also failed to score in the final period although they spurned a late goal chance as Tourlestrane held on for the victory.

The Leitrim champions held sway in the opening half after Tourlestrane's Liam Gavigan opened the scoring in the game with a second minute point.

Paul Keaney levelled matters a minute later when his well struck '45' sailed between the Tourlestrane posts. Keaney put over a 10th minute free to put St. Mary's ahead and signal a twenty minutes period of dominance for them thereafter.

In this spell St Mary's increased their advantage with unanswered points from Paul Keaney, Mark Diffley, Cian Singleton and Diarmuid Kelleher.

John Francis Carr answered with a Tourlestrane point before the break, which left St Mary's leading by 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time.

Tourlestrane got their second fightback in gear after Kenny Gavigan fired over a 34th point.

They imposed themselves on St Mary's for the remainder of the half and indeed most of this period's action took place in the Carrick side's half of the pitch.

Two pointed Liam Gavigan frees for Tourlestrane cut the deficit with St Mary's to 0-4 by the 52nd minute.

The Tourlestrane men levelled matters in the space of two more minutes after Liam Gavigan put over another placed ball and James Leonard flicked over a point from close range.

Tourlestrane now had the bit solidly between their teeth and Liam Gavigan edged them ahead for the first time since the second minute when he split the St Mary's uprights.

Rian Kennedy hit an insurance point for the Sligo men just as the clock ticked into added time.

Scorers: Tourlestrane – L Gaughan 0 – 4 2f; J F Carr, K Gavigan, J Leonard & R Kennedy 0 – 1 each. St Mary's – P Keaney 0-3 '45' f; C Singleton, M Diffley & D Kelleher 0 – 1 each.

Tourlestrane: A Broe; J P Lang, J F Carr, B Walsh; O Kennedy, A McIntyre, A Marren; K O'Hara, C Marren; K Gavigan, C Henry, J Leonard; G Gaughan, J Kelly, L Gaughan. Subs: F. O'Donnell for O'Hara (13); R. Kennedy for Marren (43); N Egan for Kelly (53); C Surlis for Kennedy (59); Kennedy for Leonard (65).

St Mary's: S Reynolds; C Farrell, M Diffley, G Reynolds; C Hackett, N McWeeney, A Reynolds; P Keaney, J McGrail; D Farrell, D Kelleher, D O'Connell; J Casey, O Bohan, C Singleton. Subs: J Barnes for Hackett (45); B Farrell for Casey (59).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).