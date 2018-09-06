The annual visit of the All-Ireland-winning teams to Crumlin Children's Hospital is as heartwarming an occasion as you can see, as sick children have their day lit up by the presence of not only their heroes, but also the Liam MacCarthy Cup and the Sam Maguire.

Touch of class from Dublin stars as they return to Crumlin Hospital with Sam Maguire for child who missed out on visit

Dublin visited the hospital last Monday after securing the county's first ever All-Ireland four in-a-row but unfortunately one child, Mark Lee, missed out on meeting Jim Gavin's men and the famous trophy as he was in another ward.

Luckily, two-time All Star Philly McMahon and defensive colleague Darren Daly were in a position to return to Crumlin on Wednesday and visit Mark along with the Sam Maguire. Mark was delighted to meet the Dublin stars and share a special moment with the All-Ireland champions.

It was another lovely moment in what is one of the great GAA tradition's at Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Philly McMahon and Darren Daly visit Mark Lee in Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Online Editors