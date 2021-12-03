Tops of the Town – For Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahilly the fear of losing is underpinning everything

Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston’s son Eoghan was only six months old when the late and legendary Kerry footballer John Dowling called to his house in Tralee with a pair of football boots.

Kerry’s towering full-forward, still teaching in south Kerry, had only recently moved into the town, an area very much considered Austin Stacks territory.

But Dowling’s commitment to the betterment of his own club, Kerins O’Rahillys, on the other side of town had no bounds and even if he knew there was little chance of prising ‘Bomber’ away from Beale or Shannon Rangers, his offspring was the next best thing.

“John would have often called up to my house for a chat,” recalls ‘Bomber.’ “He was a great friend of mine when I started off in business in the town and he’d come into the office in town every day. We were good friends.”

The presentation of a small pair of boots – Dowling had a shoe and sports shop in the town – was a territorial planting of a flag of sorts and it worked, subsequently drawing ‘Bomber’ and his family to ‘Strand Road’ in future years. In the enduring rivalry between the clubs, it felt like a small win to coax such a luminary in their direction.

“John wanted to know would he take him down training! I said, ‘Look, we’ll wait until he grows up a bit!” he recalls. “That would have been when he was about four or five.

“He started going training with Kerins O’Rahillys. Ogie’s (Moran) sons, Brian the eldest fella, would have been training with them as well. It was through John that the club was picked for him and me.”

More than a decade-and-a-half later ‘Bomber’ guided Kerins O’Rahillys to their sixth and last Kerry county title. It was his seventh and final year in charge.

“I was enjoying it and I was learning my coaching. I went in very raw,” he recalls. “You think you know coaching after finishing playing but obviously you learn along the way.

“That was a great journey. We got some right hidings and eventually we started to become competitive and we were getting to league finals and getting to semi-finals of the county championship and then we got a chance in 2002 and we won it. I had won a county (with Shannon Rangers), my ego had been well satisfied in football but it was just lovely to be involved with lads who would just die for it.”

A return on Dowling’s boot investment all those years earlier then and a measure of the lengths required to make progress in a town like Tralee where the concentration of GAA clubs in almost claustrophobic. Every inch counts.

On Sunday Tralee’s protagonists, Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys, go head-to-head in a Kerry county final for the first time in 85 years.

That it has taken so long for them to meet is as much a legacy of their rising and falling standards in the town as it is a reflection of just how competitive the structure at the top in the county is with the strong element of divisional sides particularly evident over the last three decades with Mid, South, East and West Kerry and Feale Rangers all winning the Bishop Moynihan Cup.

Plenty of clubs have had their day too, particularly Dr Crokes but also Laune Rangers and An Ghaeltacht.

The footprint of Tralee clubs has been less evident though for a town of its size and tradition, Stacks’ wins in 1994 and 2014 being their only triumphs since that period of dominance between 1973 and 1986 when they won five titles, while that 2002 Kerins O’Rahillys win was a first in 45 years.

Town rivalries present their own unique set of dynamics with shared schools, housing estates, bars and, as another famed former Kerry player and renowned Stacks man Mikey Sheehy puts it, “mixed marriages”.

“I was driving into the house on Wednesday and out on the main road in front of me is a car going up, black and amber flags on one side, blue and white on the other,” recalls Sheehy. “My own son Mike lives right in the middle of Strand Road territory.” Like most town clubs there was a time when they were one. Prior to 1927 Tralee was represented by Mitchels but such was their dominance, the Kerry county board ordered and got division with three clubs established on geography loosely based around IRA companies during the War of Independence: Strand Street, Rock Street and Boherbee, now John Mitchels.

The original names didn’t last long – the Austin Stacks name was assumed in 1933 – and neither did the geographical boundaries imagined with Stacks to the north and west of the town, Kerins O’Rahillys to the south and west and John Mitchels largely to the east.

All three have had their periods of dominance with John Mitchels winning a five-in-a-row between 1959 and ’63, a run unlikely to be bettered.

The tradition runs so deep. As local GAA historian Tim Slattery noted, three future All-Ireland-winning captains played in the ’36 final, Miko Doyle (1937) from Stacks and Dan Spring (1940) and Paddy Kennedy (1946) from Kerins O’Rahillys who was, by then, playing club football in Dublin.

At the last count, Martin Collins’ count it should be said, Stacks have 92 All-Ireland medals between 29 players, led by the eight won by Sheehy and Ger Power, John O’Keeffe’s seven and six each for Joe Barrett and Jackie Ryan.

There is the famed ‘street of champions’ too with its 21 medals just nine doors apart on Urban Terrace in Upper Rock Street where the Landers brothers, John Joe, Tim and Billy won 12 between them, Miko Doyle won five, Jimmy Gorman three and Gal Slattery one, all between 1924 and ’41. The caution to check your change in nearby Mulchinock’s shop, a club focal point, in case you were been handed back an All-Ireland medal was well heeded!

But Kerins O’Rahillys have their deep-rooted tradition too, forged through men like Dan O’Keeffe, Dowling, Paddy Kennedy, Jas Murphy, who died just this week, and latterly Seánie and Tommy Walsh and David Moran.

Sheehy too was a great friend of Dowling and recalls his power of construction to lay down a sand track behind the main pitch at O’Rahillys grounds that his Kerry squad would use for winter training.

These days Tralee is even more saturated with clubs with St Pat’s Blennerville on one side and the progression of Na Gaeil, contesting today’s intermediate final, in Oakpark, once considered a Stacks heartland.

Yet the rivalry between the ‘Narries’ and the ‘Rockies’ is the most acute.

“I’d say there would be more rivalry between Stacks and Strand Road than there would have been between Stacks and Mitchels when they were in their heyday,” feels Sheehy.

“A lot of the lads would be very friendly and socialising in the same areas but the fear of losing here is huge, oh the bragging rights for this one,” he laughs.

Liston agrees, sensing more pressure on Stacks because of recent success with three successive Kerry club titles.

“You have two teams that are more afraid of losing to the opposition rather than going out to win a county championship. That’s what is driving them on, fear of losing to your rivals.

“The players get on great, there is no issue there. But there is that huge tradition. Stacks would absolutely hate to lose to Kerins on Sunday and vice versa but Stacks are the more successful club of late,” he says with a suggestion that defeat could cut them a little deeper. “From the supporters’ point of view, I think there is that extra bit of pressure on Stacks.”

There is a sense that the compression of this year’s club and county championships has made it more difficult for the district teams to mobilise and into the vacuum Tralee’s leading lights have stepped.

O’Rahillys have an enterprising forward line around focal point Tommy Walsh but will pair-off with a Stacks defence that has been the most parsimonious in the championship, 21-year-old captain Dylan Casey one earmarked as a potential centrepiece of Jack O’Connor’s third coming.

And then there is Kieran Donaghy. For all the history and tradition associated with Rock Street, he’s surely given as much as anyone at this stage, his penalty to win the semi-final shoot-out another chapter in his remarkable sporting story. “He’s an incredible servant,” says Sheehy, “the spiritual leader of everything below in the club. He knows his limitations at this stage; what a leader to younger players.”

The build-up has lightened the town’s mood but the undercurrent of nerves has been prevalent too because there is so much on the line.

Essentially, there is no hiding place in Tralee for the vanquished. It’s been 85 years since the last county final meeting. How long before an opportunity for redress presents again?