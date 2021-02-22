Top man Fenton aims to keep on ‘living the dream’ with Dubs

Brian Fenton of Dublin with his PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year award for 2020. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On Saturday night, as he browsed absent-mindedly through the sort of barrage of congratulatory messages only someone who has just won Footballer of the Year for a second time might get, Brian Fenton opened a text from an unknown number that stopped him dead.

It was sent by Jack O’Shea.

We may never get to the bottom of what Mackey said to Ring in 1957 but Fenton is quite happy to disclose the nature of his correspondence with Jacko.

“When you get a text like that, you think: ‘This is hardly real’,” he admits.

“But he had a genuine connection where he got my number because we know the same person. It was just a touch of class from him.”

The two have never met. But Fenton’s father, also named Brian, is from Spa, just outside Killarney.

Naturally then, he worshipped Mick O’Dwyer’s team and O’Shea as the highest power among them.

“It was just to say congratulations and well done,” Fenton elaborates.

Read More

“He said he watches the games and enjoys watching me play and stuff like that.

“But just to get a text like that is lovely. It’s incredible really, actually. It’s incredible recognition. You get texts from all sorts. People in your life and work, people who you haven’t seen in years.

“But for someone of such stature in the GAA to reach out to you is amazing. So he said lovely, nice things. I just texted him back and said I hope we get to meet and have a pint someday and got a couple of thumbs-up back.”

Game recognising game is not a uniquely GAA phenomenon but there is something poignant about O’Shea making a connection with Fenton.

Long before he retired, O’Shea was the majority consensus for greatest midfielder in Gaelic football history.

Now? Fenton’s extraordinary first six years as a senior inter-county footballer has generated a debate.

Or at the very least, ensured that one will take place whenever he finishes devouring every trophy and honour the game has to offer.

It would be a stretch to say the occasion of him winning a second Footballer of the Year award was bittersweet, but Fenton readily admits that part of him felt for Ciarán Kilkenny.

Together, they run the most efficient winning machine Gaelic football has witnessed.

But whereas Fenton’s contributions have twice been recognised in him winning game’s highest individual award, the honour has so far eluded Kilkenny.

It just so happens that his loudest claims came in 2018 and last year, the two seasons Fenton won the award.

“Naturally, there will be disappointment. I was disappointed in 2016 for example when I didn’t win the award but I think Ciarán is happy for me,” Fenton revealed.

“It certainly affected my enjoyment of it this time around because I won it in 2018, and Ciarán… look at the year he has had, look at the couple of years he has had. He absolutely deserves one.”

There is a pertinent question for Fenton here: where do you go after winning Footballer of the Year twice?

O’Shea, the man who so generously offered his congratulations on Saturday night, did it four times in just six years between 1980 and ’85.

In all, he collected seven All-Ireland medals and six All-Stars in 16 seasons with Kerry.

Fenton has six of the former and five of the latter already, just six years in with Dublin.

“I wouldn’t ever have written down ‘Win Player Of The Year Twice’ as a goal. That’s not a thing,” he insists.

“For me, it will be more than when we get back training, I’ll be trying to catch Ciarán Kilkenny in the fitness tests. That’s the kind of thing – bring it back to more of the micro level, things that you can achieve and are tangible.”

It almost goes without saying then that Fenton currently has no wish to take a break from inter-county game football.

He has supported Jack McCaffrey and more recently, Paul Mannion in their self-imposed exiles but the thought of not playing for Dublin while he’s physically able just doesn’t compute.

“From my perspective, my outlook is, ‘Holy s**t!’ This is such a golden period. I’ve to pinch myself that I’m part of it.”

“It’s so enjoyable. I’m playing with Stephen Cluxton. I’m playing with some of the best footballers ever.

“When I’m 32 or 34, I’ll have time to go do loads of different things. OK, it’s a demanding scenario. There’s long seasons. It consumes your life.

“But just from my experience over the last few years, Gaelic football is the best sport in the world. How could I walk away from this Dublin team?”

Read More

Online Editors