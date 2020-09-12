Top Dublin clubs going homegrown after era of 'country' players

Kilmacud Crokes are one of the Dublin clubs who are increasingly relying on homegrown talent. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"When I started managing Dublin, I'd go out (looking for players) and I’d see some fella and say: 'he's really good'. And someone else would say 'yeah, but he doesn't want to play for Dublin, because he's from Longford or somewhere."

PAT Gilroy wasn’t looking for sympathy when he made the above observation but clearly it was a recurring theme during his stint as Dublin manager: unrequited admiration.

At one stage, he estimated that for every four players he adjudged as possessing the basic minerals to play for Dublin, one of them was ineligible.

Even Gilroy’s own club, St. Vincent’s; the vanguard for the ‘Dublin players for Dublin teams’ movement in the fifties, who famously contributed 14 players to Dublin’s 1953 National League final side, and who were once deeply suspicious of admitting anyone from outside of Marino, have been aided to some extent by ‘country players’ in all of their most recent successes.

The evidence suggests that that one-in-four ratio is changing, however.

This weekend’s Dublin SFC semi-finals may be a watershed moment or it may just be a freak.

But of the 90 players listed collectively among the Ballymun Kickhams, Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden St. Enda’s panels for the quarter-finals, there was just one ‘import’.

The lone 'outsider' makes for an interesting story in his own right.

James Burke is both a long-serving Ballymun player and a current member of the Mayo backroom team who, on Monday, will resume collective training and presumably, plotting to overthrow the Dublin side buttressed by a smattering of Burke’s clubmates.

But otherwise, Ballymun are completely Dublin-bred. And so, as of this year, are both Crokes and ‘Boden.

"The philosophy of the club would be that if someone wanted to join, we wouldn’t be turning anyone away," says Johnny Magee, part of the current Crokes management setup, itself almost entirely homegrown.

"So long as they weren’t just joining for a year or two while they were up here in college or just wanted to come a long and win a championship and then leave."

The outliers are St. Jude’s.

Seven of their squad that beat Skerries Harps in the last round hail from somewhere other than Dublin; Brian McGuire (Kerry), Mark Sweeney (Antrim), Ciarán Fitzpatrick (Kildare), Niall and Brian Coakley (Cork), Pádraic Clarke (Sligo) and Pat Spillane (Kerry).

It could plausibly have been a few more.

Their goalkeeper from the past two years, Liam Mailey, has just returned to Donegal where he is playing outfield for Convoy in the local Junior Championship.

Billy Sheehan (Kerry), Cillian O’Reilly (Cavan), Andy Sweeney (Antrim) and Conor Mackle (Armagh) have also played for Jude’s in the past two seasons.

Founded in 1978, St. Jude’s have contested two finals in either code but are yet to win a senior men's championship.

They have, however, been extraordinarily consistent.

Today's meeting with Ballyboden St. Enda's will be their eighth Dublin SFC semi-final appearance in the last nine years.

They've managed that run without the sort of underage success of ‘Boden and Crokes, or a 'golden generation' of Dublin stars like Ballymun.

The temptation to add to an already potent mix is obvious - the missing ingredient may be on his way to Dublin, already looking for a club.

And for players moving to the capital for work or study, St. Jude’s represent an attractive option: a top-four team with a high-grade setup.

In his autobiography Dessie Farrell wrote how "club conservatives will argue that once you start to bring ‘outsiders’ into the senior setup, you can’t stop; the drive for success becomes a constant search for better players," after the recruitment drive he helped initiate brought three Dublin SFC titles to Na Fianna between 1999 and 2001.

The trick, clearly, is to bring in the right sort of player.

In 2009, Magee was joined by Longford’s Brian Kavanagh, Wexford’s Adrian Morrissey and Liam McBarron of Fermanagh on the Hogan Stand podium when Crokes captured their second All-Ireland club title in his last match.

"McBarron’s family are now ingrained in the club," he points out. "Kavanagh was here for the best part of ten years. They all became part of the club, not just part of the team."

Sheehan, a Dublin SFC winner with UCD in 2006, is now a key member of the Jude’s management team.

Mark Sweeney has been one of the most influential midfielders in Dublin club football for the best part of a decade.

It’s unlikely that all of Jude’s non-natives will give that extent of service. But helping to win a first senior county title would be deemed sufficient contribution.

Last year, Ballyboden St. Enda’s became the first team since the turn of the century to win one without any outside influence on their team or subs used.

They beat a Thomas Davis side that surprised everyone by reaching the final and did so with just one 'outsider', Peter Quinn, a defender from Magherafelt.

This year, there’s a three-in-four chance that a team with a comparable concentration of homegrown players will win it.

"Look, there’s no perfect formula," Magee stresses.

"With us, it was always just about getting that balance right and making sure the young players in the club get a proper chance when they come up to senior.

"It means you can build a strong club ethos. And there’s a direct link between the way the teams play at underage and how they play at senior."

"But," he adds, "not every club has had the sort of success at underage.

"And if there's a good player from outside Dublin who wants to join your club for the right reasons, you can't go turning people away.

"You have to take people into your community. Into your family. That's what the GAA is all about."

Online Editors