| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Too close to call – Football format vote looks certain to go down to the wire

GAA president Larry McCarthy: Support for proposal 'B'. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

GAA president Larry McCarthy: Support for proposal 'B'. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

GAA president Larry McCarthy: Support for proposal 'B'. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

GAA president Larry McCarthy: Support for proposal 'B'. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

The vote to reform the inter-county football structure and detach it from the provincial championships as a centrepiece of the summer is veering close to the 60pc majority required for it to pass.

Just a short few weeks ago, it appeared that the orphan motion, which had been left to fend for itself without the committee whose brainchild it was being reconvened, would shrivel against the traditional power of the provinces.

But the desire for change has accelerated, especially earlier this week when a number of counties committed to proposal ‘B’, that advocates playing the league as a summer championships with the provincial championships reverting to springtime round-robin competitions.

Most Watched

Privacy