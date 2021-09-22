Tony McEntee to stay on with Sligo having had ‘very little time’ to work with footballers

Sligo manager Tony McEntee before the Allianz Football League Division 4 North match against Louth in Haggardstown, Louth back in May. Photo: Sportsfile

Sligo have confirmed that Tony McEntee will remain on as their senior football manager for a second season.

The county board has also announced the creation of a new U-18/U-19 development squad with the stated ambition to create a “pathway from juvenile to adult football at inter-county level” – and to build on some of Sligo’s recent underage progress, epitomised by this year’s Connacht minor success to end a 53-year famine in the grade.

McEntee endured a difficult and disrupted baptism with the Yeats County, losing all bar one of their five competitive matches. They overcame Leitrim but lost their remaining two Allianz League Division 4 North fixtures, fell to Wexford in the Division 4 Shield final and then their solitary Connacht SFC outing, against Mayo, ended in a crushing 20-point defeat.

However, in confirming the news that the Armagh All-Ireland winner was staying on, Sligo GAA chairman Sean Carroll noted: “As a new manager Tony McEntee had very little time this year after the pandemic restrictions were lifted to work with the players before the team was pitched into a three-game national league campaign and then a championship match against eventual All-Ireland finalists Mayo.

“Looking to next year, he and his management team colleagues are already watching games in the club championships, and we look forward to the formation of a new county panel when the club competitions conclude.”

McEntee will be joined by Joe Keane (assistant manager), Mark Breheny (selector), Paul Durcan (goalkeeping coach/selector) and Seán Boyle (S&C). Additional backroom team personnel will be confirmed in due course.

Dessie Sloyan will return for a third year as U-20 football manager. His backroom team includes Paul Higgins (coach), Con O'Meara (selector), Eamonn O'Hara (selector), Richard Kennedy (logistics/selector) and Joe Quinn (S&C).

Paul Henry will manage the U-18/U-19 football development squad, with Henry and his backroom team focussing on the development of players who are not part of the U-20 football panel.

“When we look back on 2021 there will be both highs and lows to learn from. The underage development work is showing continuous improvement and making Sligo consistently competitive at underage levels. We are confident the addition of the U18/U19 development squad and the early confirmation of team managements will strengthen the development journey,” Carroll concluded.