Tony McEntee: The occasion got to us at the start, but to come back the way we did showed great mental strength

NFL Division 4 final: Sligo 2-10 Wicklow 0-14

Crossmaglen clubmates Wicklow manager Oisín McConville and Sligo manager Tony McEntee after the Allianz Football League Division 4 Final on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor Breslin

Even in a final between two counties starved of success throughout the years, the GAA world always finds an intriguing sub-plot.