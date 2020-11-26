Tony McEntee appointed as new manager of Sligo footballers

Former Mayo selector Tony McEntee is the new manager of Sligo. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee has been appointed Sligo football manager, replacing Paul Taylor who stepped down earlier this month.

McEntee will have Mayo man Joe Keane with him as an assistant with Sean Boyle as strength and conditioning coach,

McEntee and Keane worked together during Stephen Rochford's three-year term as Mayo manager and Keane had been with Taylor over the last couple of years.

Sligo plan to appoint another selector in the weeks to come.

McEntee previously joint-managed Crossmaglen Rangers to All-Ireland club glory in 2011 and 2012.

Former Sligo player Dessie Sloyan has been appointed as U-20 manager.

Online Editors