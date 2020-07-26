Tony Brosnan goal decisive as Dr Crokes prove too strong for Templenoe

Gavin White of Dr Crokes signals for a mark after catcing a kickout during the Kerry County Senior Club Football Championship

A Dr Crokes side without the injured Daithí Casey still proved far too good for a Templenoe outfit without the injured Tadgh Morley in the Kerry SFC.

Dr Crokes won by 1-18 to 0-10, their goal coming in the 28th minute when Mark O’Shea’s free over the top caught the Templenoe full-back line sleeping and Tony Brosnan clinically slid to the net.

Kerry senior Brosnan kicked five first-half points, while David Shaw added three with Michael Potts and Micheál Burns adding one each as Crokes retired 1-10 to 0-5 in front.

Crokes kicked on after the restart where Brosnan added three more as Templenoe were overrun.

Elsewhere, Kenmare Shamrocks had Kerry star Sean O’Shea to thank as they rallied late on to beat Kerins O’Rahilly’s by 2-9 to 0-13.

First-half goals from Paul O’Connor and Stephen O’Brien had them in pole position as O’Rahilly’s lost Tommy Walsh to a leg injury.

David Moran brought O’Rahilly’s back into the game, and with Jack Savage kicking 0-10 O’Rahilly’s went two clear with seven minutes left. The Tralee side looked favourites to win when Kenmare lost Stephen O’Brien 10 minutes into the second half. But O’Shea had other ideas and two massive points levelled the contest by the 61st minute, before he scored his eighth and Dan McCarthy scored the insurance point in added time as Kenmare won by two.

A late Paul Geaney point rescued a share of the spoils for Dingle as they drew 1-12 apiece with Austin Stacks. Stacks, thanks to a Kieran Donaghy goal, raced 1-7 to 0-2 in front by the 27th minute, but a Geaney goal just before half-time left Stacks leading 1-8 to 1-3.

Dingle scored seven unanswered points to take a 1-10 to 1-8 lead, but Stacks subs Shane O’Callaghan and Fiachna Mangan had the Tralee side one point clear in added time before Geaney got the equalizer.

Killarney Legion, meanwhile, got past Kilcummin on a 0-15 to 1-10 scoreline.

Online Editors