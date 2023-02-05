Toner strikes late for Derry to see off Louth

Louth's Liam Jackson shoots to score his side's first goal against Derry

Derry dug deep in Ardee to scrape past Louth thanks to a Niall Toner goal with a little over 10 minutes remaining.

For the second week in a row Louth turned in a fine performance but had nothing to show for it after 70 minutes, while Derry had that timely bit of quality when they needed it most.

The winning goal was a contrast in each side’s development. Mickey Harte chose to select forward Peter McStravick in goal for his league debut and his failure to deal with Niall Loughlin’s high ball saw Toner collect and beat the rookie net-minder’s challenge to score.

The goal was against the run of play and it was enough for Rory Gallagher’s side to see off the gutsy Louth challenge.

Louth showed resilience themselves in the entertaining affair to overcome an early setback.

Shane McGuigan was fouled by full back Dermot Campbell and he dusted himself down to score his side’s first goal.

In between the two Derry goals, Louth were in control and took the lead for long spells. Liam Jackson, on his home pitch, ran through to get the home crowd going with a cool finish past Odhran Lynch.

McGuigan, however, pegged Louth back to make it 1-6 apiece at the break.

Sam Mulroy was excellent throughout and his second point began a run of three unanswered for the hosts that looked set to be a winning tilt but Toner had other ideas.

SCORERS - Derry: S McGuigan 1-5 (3f 1-0pen), N Toner 1-1, P Cassidy, P McGrogan 0-2 each; O McWilliams 0-1. Louth: D McConnon (2f), S Mulroy (1m ,1f) 0-3 each, L Jackson 1-0, T Jackson 0-2, C Lennon, C Grimes, N Sharkey 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Louth: P McStravick 7; D Corcoran 5, D Campbell 6, D McKenny 6; L Grey 6, N Sharkey 7, C McKeever 6; C Early 6, C Murphy 6; L Jackson 6, S Mulroy 9, T Jackson 8; C Downey 7; C Grimes 7, Daire McConnon 7. Subs: C Lennon 7 for L Jackson (51), P Lynch 6 for McKenny (64), T Durnin 6 for Murphy (64), J Hughes 6 for McConnon (64), B Duffy 6 for Sharkey (75).

Derry: O Lynch 6; C McKaigue 6, E McEvoy 6, C McCluskey 6; P McGrogan 8, C Doherty 7, P Cassidy 8; B Rogers 7, C Glass 5; N Toner 7, S McGuigan 7, E Doherty 5; B Heron 5, L Murray 7, N Loughlin 7. Subs: O McWilliams 7 for E Doherty (46), P Cassidy 6 for McEvoy (49), B McCarron 7 for Loughlin (59), M Downey 6 for Murray (66), S Downey 6 for Heron (69).

Ref: P Faloon (Down)