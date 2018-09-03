Tomás Ó Sé: With no serious rival in sight, dynamic Dublin are looking unstoppable

Where will it end? With a team this good, this grounded, the question isn’t so much about how Dublin won four in a row, but whether there’s any team that can stop them winning five – or maybe more.

I’d never go as far as to predict six, seven or eight All-Irelands in a row, but the fear now – for anyone outside the capital at least – is that there isn’t a team emerging that can consistently beat them. They simply look unstoppable.

Granted, someone else might win an All-Ireland soon, but if the Dubs lose one there’s no reason they won’t come back and win another two straight after. If you’re going to beat them, it’s going to be a one-off.

Think about it. From this panel, there’s no way any player will drop out next year with five in a row on the line, and it’s a team that cruised to the title this year without the likes of Diarmuid Connolly, Paul Flynn and Bernard Brogan.

They’re not a cocky, arrogant bunch. They do their business quietly and the way they behave is an indication they’ll have the very same drive and pursuit next year. After that, who knows when it will stop. People can bash them all they want, but it’s up to others to catch them. You could give out about numbers and money and all these different excuses, but Dublin won’t have this exceptional talent all the time.

The players coming in now are not going to be the special players like Stephen Cluxton, Philly McMahon, Bernard Brogan, Diarmuid Connolly. People might say it’s a farce of a competition but they’re not the first team in history to have won four in a row and trust me, their time will eventually come to an end. But they’re an exceptional bunch, one of the best ever.

The key is their depth. If you look at the other four-in-a-row teams, the most recent being Kerry from ’78 to ’81, they did it working off the same 17 or 18 guys all the time.

Now look at Dublin. Brian Fenton, Dean Rock and Con O’Callaghan weren’t there at the start of this run, but now they’re integral along with the likes of Philly McMahon and James McCarthy, while you also have Eoin Murchan and Brian Howard, U-21s last year, who are now fully fledged at the top level.

Dublin’s depth means they don’t need players to come in and stand out like David Clifford did for Kerry this year. The same pressure isn’t on them to star every single day so there’s no individuality and they play as a team, a genuine unit.

They’ve probably togged out 35 to 40 players in different championship games the last few years and to have that amount of good players, you’d question who will come at them. Will Mayo? Kerry? Tyrone?

Yesterday showed how far Tyrone have to go, but they deserve huge credit for how they turned up. There was no questioning their hunger or application, but it came down to Dublin having better footballers.

The acceptance is there now that to beat Dublin you cannot sit back, and Tyrone went at Dublin for the first 20 minutes. Niall Morgan hit six or seven excellent kick-outs and their outfield players were tackling, harrying and moving quickly.

Their creation of chances was good throughout the game, but ultimately Tyrone is not a team that can put you to the sword by scoring. They hit 16 wides to Dublin’s six, and that conversion ratio was critical. It wasn’t good enough. When the pressure is on, winners take their chances.

Dublin went after Morgan’s kick-outs midway through that first half, quickly cracked it, and got their two goals. The way Paul Mannion buried his penalty was outstanding, and took serious courage, but the true sucker-punch was the next goal. Mattie Donnelly showed his naivety as a defender and got picked off and that was the winning of the game. It demoralised Tyrone.

In the second half, Tyrone went back to their usual thing, with over-and-back lateral play, but the life was sucked out of them.

Credit Dublin, they were at a different level. Fenton, McCaffrey, Cooper, Cluxton – all outstanding. John Small marked Peter Harte out of it and Mattie Donnelly and Niall Sludden didn’t have an effect on the game, the guys who needed to.

Tyrone will evolve and look to come back stronger, and I reckon Mickey Harte will get another chance to bring them to that level. They have unbelievable talent and created chances yesterday, but they simply have to take them next time.

For me, the only team with the potential to beat Dublin is Kerry and the question is: will the Kerry team be ready next year? Are they going to get their house in order and build a defensive unit that makes it hard to score? They’ll have to.

But after another minor win yesterday, if they can organise themselves properly and get these young fellas up to a level of maturity quickly then it’s possible, but Dublin are still very much in control for next year.

They are constantly changing their style, they don’t sit on their laurels and they have an unbelievable culture and spirit – a credit to Jim Gavin, his backroom team and to everyone involved.

Online Editors