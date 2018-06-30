Tomás Ó Sé: Week at war off the pitch has ruined Kildare's chance of an ambush

It's never too late to do the right thing, even in the GAA's case this week when they went well past the 11th hour.

I give them some credit for it. They got it wrong on Newbridge and even if they haven't come out and conceded that, blinking first is as much an admission as any words could ever portray.

If a team is entitled to home venue, then they're entitled to it. It should take an awful lot to take it away from them but in the space of just a few hours that's just what happened, kicking off a firestorm that was only ever going to redden them. In the end, Town Hall has been blackened badly by the smoke and flames.

Who ever pulled the handbrake on Wednesday and dropped things into reverse did the Association some service.

Aidan O’Shea celebrates scoring his goal at St Conleth’s Park during Mayo’s comfortable league victory. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Having to kick out Kildare would have hung over Croke Park for years and cast a fair shadow on the 2018 championship.

No one was buying the health and safety caveat, that there'd be trouble on the streets of Newbridge with ticketless fans congregating in a manner that they couldn't be controlled.

Clearly, someone passed this as an 8,200 capacity that was a safe environment for everyone to get in and out of, irrespective of how dilapidated the place is. If it was a capacity issue, the GAA should have just come and said that from the start. But the message, as well as the decision, was just wrong.

Why, if they could iron out safety and event planning matters on a Tuesday evening, could they not have bided their time on Monday and gone through that exact same process?

Why did a venue have to be fixed in such haste on a Monday when it can be done, quite clearly now, on a Wednesday?

All the credit must go, however, to Kildare County Board for their resolute stand to get what was rightfully theirs.

Neil Flynn had a really big game for Kildare against Longford. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Even their follow-up statement struck the right tone; respectful, conciliatory, no gloating or anger. They got it right all week.

Cian O'Neill came into his own too. He played a blinder on the Six-One News on Monday night, just as this whole thing was gathering pace.

I know I was critical of Cian a few weeks back on the eve of the Carlow game and those points I raised about him and the team are just as relevant now.

But in this situation he was word-perfect. Every syllable was like a body blow to the GAA's rationale for taking the game away from Newbridge.

He is articulate, well-educated. And one thing you can't be critical of is his ability to talk. For once I felt it really suited for him to be out front and centre, even if some, mysteriously, felt it wasn't his place.

For Christ's sake, he's the manager!

Admittedly, when I heard he was going for it a second time on Tuesday evening I felt he was really milking it but, thankfully, wise counsel prevailed.

A man under pressure all year has come out of this smelling of roses. Had the game not gone ahead, the choice of a fourth year would have to have been his, irrespective of their poor year.

I thought of this during the deadlock on Monday and Tuesday and I was reminded of an old story I heard from a west Waterford championship hurling match.

pasting One of the teams involved was taking a pasting and when the manager got his team into the dressing-room at the interval he was lost for words. Turning to an old club sage in the corner he sought some rallying words to which the reply was, 'The longer we stay in this dressing-room, the longer we stay in this championship!'

The longer this went on, the more Cian's credit line lengthened and the greater Kildare's cause became.

After a week when the county showed a level of defiance that most, if we're honest, didn't think was in it, the match still has to be played.

The county should feel good about itself and it will certainly help with their redevelopment plans that are well advanced and badly in need, given there's something like only 400 seats in the place. Inadvertently, the whole episode will have served to draw more in, in a way the team hasn't. But I'm not so sure if there's game motivation to be gleaned from all of this. Sometimes such motivation can be false.

I admit, I used to look for any little edge I could get, a wrong word here or there, a perceived slight, anything for myself that could dial me in that bit more. But did I really need that? When I look back I think no, how could I, when all the time and effort invested should be sufficient?

When Eddie Jones' 'scummy Irish' remarks were put to Joe Schmidt before this year's Six Nations decider, he laughed it off on the premise that if that was their reason for winning, then their effort wouldn't amount to much. Motivation has to be self-sustaining.

They'll be a more confident team, not because of the week that was but because of their reward for trips to Owenbeg and Longford.

I still hold that there is something amiss with Kildare football, that for the talent they have they just don't strike me as a team to fear.

But they showed character to hit the front late in Longford where counties with big reputations have gone down before, somewhere I didn't think they'd escape from.

Neil Flynn had a big game; I've already spoken of my admiration for Eoin Doyle as a leader, while Daniel Flynn has a turn of pace and took to life in the full-forward line in the league better than we might have expected.

As a team, I don't think Kildare needed this controversy. Had they been able to slip back into Newbridge or Hawkfield on Tuesday night, they would have been able to build quietly with what they gained from that tight scrape in Longford and put it to better use.

And they'd have the scent of an ambush against a team that beat them routinely at the same venue in the league a few months ago when neither of them was going well.

Now the potential element of surprise is gone.

How quickly will they have been able to draw a line under it all? Talking about a game is one thing, discussing a controversy like it can be draining. I can't imagine too many other lines of conversation in the county this week.

When the furore over Paul Galvin knocking the notebook out of Paddy Russell's hand kicked off 10 years ago, I remember we made a conscious decision to set it aside from an early stage.

The great irony is that Kildare's supporters will now be outnumbered by two-to-one on their own home patch which is scary in a way. But that's Mayo for you. I won't say it has backfired but certainly some of the frenzy that they might have ran out into will be thieved by such arithmetic. You can bet your life that every Mayo season ticket holder will have snapped up what is rightfully theirs too.

And maybe there is more irony that Kildare's success in thwarting a move to a bigger venue where more people could see it will leave those ticketless supporters scrambling to watch it on a pay-per-view channel.

The whole episode leaves questions about the appointment of venues for games like this in the future.

The 'Super 8s' concept was sold around the beauty of matches going out to provincial stadia but if there are doubts over some of those venues where does it leave that particular sales pitch?

The GAA have taken a kicking over the perception of a disconnect with the ordinary GAA member and it's something they need to be mindful of with future decisions of this nature.

For Mayo, there'll have been little turbulence to their preparations. They'll have booked a hotel on the way into Dublin that will give them quick access to Newbridge anyway and, even if St Conleth's Park was a fortress, it wouldn't bother a team that has been around the block so often and have developed into the ultimate qualifier street-fighters.

But Mayo will still give opponents every opportunity to come at them, get ahead of them and take them on a white-knuckle ride.

stretch Despite winning every one of their own kick-outs last Saturday evening, they still found themselves three points down and close to four when they got the rub with a goal and took off, hitting 1-8 in the closing stretch. That's why we love them.

But on top of Tom Parsons, they've now lost Seamie O'Shea, two men I'd go down the trenches with all day. That, on top of Lee Keegan still finding his way into form, leaves Mayo there for the taking, not by Kildare this week however.

