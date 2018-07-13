Tomás Ó Sé makes his Super 8s predictions ahead of bumper weekend in Croke Park

Tomás Ó Sé thinks the favourites have the edge in the first weekend of the new Super 8s format in Croke Park.

Fans are set for mouthwatering double headers at GAA HQ with Tyrone vs Roscommon and Dublin vs Donegal slated for Saturday, and Monaghan vs Kildare and Kerry vs Galway scheduled for Sunday.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland programme, Ó Sé gave his verdict on the four blockbuster ties.

Tyrone v Roscommon, Croke Park, 5pm - Sky Sports:

"Midfield will be so vital. I just have a feeling if Tyrone play that they will wear down Roscommon. They will really test that defence. I'm just about going to go for Tyrone."

Donegal v Dublin, Croke Park, 7pm - RTÉ 2:

"A lot of people are talking about Patrick McBrearty being a huge loss. He is their top scorer. People say Donegal's chances are all but gone. I don't necessarily buy into it. They clocked up 2-20 against Cavan, 2-16 against Derry, 2-22 against Down and a huge score against Fermanagh as well.

"Yes, McBrearty is their top scorer and this will be the biggest test they face. But Donegal have serious quality all over the field. Is their defence as mean as it once was? that's the question I have. The Dubs will test it and they have faced no challenge yet in my opinion.

"Questions are being asked are the Dubs on the slide and are the forwards as slick as they were. They are still the benchmark and that's the bottom line. This will be their biggest test so far and I expect them to come through it."

Kildare v Monaghan, Croke Park, 2pm - Sky Sports:

"This will be seen as a very successful summer for Kildare no matter what happens. It was a rollercoaster with everyone involved, including the fans. They have huge momentum going into the Super 8s and after wins over Derry, Longford, Mayo and Fermanagh, they are full of confidence.

"Monaghan should be a way tougher test. Monaghan haven't had much of a challenge either, playing three Division 4 teams since they went through the backdoor. The first half last week against Laois was so impressive with only two wides and hitting 14 points. It was very good.

"They didn't follow it up in the second half which is a concern, but if they really man up, and defend hard and get the ball up to their quality forwards, it should put them on their way. I hesitantly go with Monaghan."

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ 1:

"I think Galway are still unsure what way to play. Kevin Walsh needs to show a bit of courage here and go for it like they did in the second half against Roscommon. It will be very close if they do. If Kerry keep tabs on Conroy, Comer and Walsh, then Kerry will win."

Online Editors