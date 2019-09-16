Tomás Ó Sé: 'Kerry are on the up, but scary thing is Dublin can get better'

And so it was history for one, heartbreak for another, and a big cloud of regret hanging over the Kingdom this week. But when the pain passes they'll appreciate just how magnificent they were this year, and also a harsh reality: Kerry are still three or four players shy of winning an All-Ireland, at least with this Dublin team around.

I wrote last week that the winning of this game would be in the two forward lines and there was no mistaking it: Dublin trumped it. The key difference could be illustrated through three players: Con O'Callaghan, Paul Mannion and Ciarán Kilkenny had three points between them in the first game, but combined for 12 on Saturday.

Leaving aside the extra man this time, how did Dublin turn things around? In a sense they went back to basics: focusing on work-rate, tackling and defending just that little bit better. They negated David Moran and Seán O'Shea.

It was a curious game, one where midfield was generally bypassed. Shane Ryan was 23 out of 23 on his kick-outs while Stephen Cluxton missed only two (23/25). But the press Kerry had in the first game wasn't there to the same extent, likely because of the risk of getting caught at the back as they were for the goal in the first game.

Kerry started by going long and I've no problem with that - it's worth testing them and seeing what they're made of inside - but with Jonny Cooper and Eoin Murchan swapping sweeping duties and Dublin's half-backs sprinting back, they gobbled up everything.

Kerry copped on to it quick and started to run at Dublin, and they ripped apart Dublin's sweeper system with that approach. But the problem was coming back the other way.

I'd question the role of Paul Murphy. Because he played sweeper Murchan and Cooper made themselves available going forward and it gave them the overlap with the extra man outside.

Dublin were cute: they didn't kick one long ball inside to bring Murphy into his role. He didn't make contact enough to justify his position as sweeper and when Killian Spillane came on for him in the 59th minute, the role of sweeper ended. By then it was too late.

Little things went wrong for Kerry, and they added up to one big deficit at full-time. They took chances in the first half and were very clinical, but after that their conversion rate was way below par.

The 1-1 by Dublin to start the second half rattled Kerry and I don't think they ever recovered. Dublin played with confidence then and they were not going to ship scores - especially goals.

When Tommy Walsh came in Dublin brought Philly McMahon on and he got away from McMahon immediately, but straight away James McCarthy saw the danger and got closer to Walsh.

You had the two best forward lines in the game creating chances, but Kerry needed to take theirs.

The goal was pivotal. David Moran - thinking Brian Fenton was going to smash it down like he did for the opening throw-in - fisted it away and straight into Murchan's hands from the second-half throw-in. Once Fenton set a screening block, Murchan was free to power on. It was a great goal, a score worthy of the weight of Dublin's achievement.

There simply wasn't the same composure when Stephen O'Brien had his goal chance, blasting it at Cluxton. That change by Gavin to bring in Murchan worked a treat. He was outstanding.

The five-in-a-row?

It's a scary achievement, how good it is. To achieve it so many things have to be aligned and to stay constant.

The management's role cannot be underestimated. Jim Gavin has done what Micko and Cody couldn't. He has the raw materials but to steer the ship for as long as he has is admirable, to say the least. He will go down as one of the greats, if not the greatest.

Beyond him, it's phenomenal how the county board, the players, the clubs and everybody in Dublin rowed in behind it.

Obviously not everyone is a happy camper, but you don't hear about that because the ethos, the culture, is right.

You are part of a team. You set your goals and targets in a way that everyone has a role. No individuals. Just the team. There are other teams with the same culture but the difference is this team has so many great players.

A man who deserves enormous credit is Pat Gilroy - he started this whole thing by delivering the Sam Maguire in 2011, changing the attitude and belief, and it's astonishing to see 12 names still involved since 2011.

They drove it but now you have a new core like Mannion, Fenton, Kilkenny, O'Callaghan and the scary thing is I can't see that team getting weaker, unless Cluxton or Gavin move on. I know a few guys will walk away but that won't make a dent to this team.

Kerry were absolutely brilliant this year. Tactically, they have come on and they are still learning, developing. They're young, but you can't help think their chance was in the drawn match: Dublin down to 14 for most of the match and their main scorers kept to a minimum.

Paul Geaney and David Clifford were both outstanding for Kerry but there was no doubt who was the star performer: Ciarán Kilkenny set the tone for the whole game on Saturday.

He was magnificent and, for me, the speech he made when accepting the man of the match award encapsulated himself and this team. He brought it all back to his roots - to the club and the school he was brought up in and the coaches who helped make him.

It was a window into the world of what makes these guys so consistently brilliant. They're very grounded and while that's not uniquely a Dublin thing, it's still amazing to see the success they've had and the way they can carry it.

For all they've done, for all they've won, to keep that humility over so many years is their strongest quality. From me and all Kerry people, congrats. You were the best team and deserve it - but we won't stop coming at you!

Irish Independent