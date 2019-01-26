Tomás Ó Sé: 'Distance between Dubs and the rest resembles the Grand Canyon - so league is more important than ever'

I'd been on RTÉ radio articulating a view that Central Council had just given in to the short-term interests of players and managers and, in doing so, missed a golden opportunity. "You're wrong!" the text read emphatically.

"The rule actually encourages the very thing it aims to stop, ie going backwards."

Now I wasn't in much mood to engage with a stranger, let alone explore how the hell they'd got my number! And anyway the tone of the text got right up my nose. Not "I disagree with you", but this categorical "You're wrong!" So, it's maybe the grace of God I didn't reply with the first thought that came into my head. Instead, I texted back: "Who is this?"

"Kieran McGeeney" was the reply.

And that gave me a fit of laughing, because he's someone I actually love talking to. In my opinion, Kieran's precisely the kind of smart, innovative coach who can make our game better and I've always liked the way he sets up his teams.

He has a great football brain and just happens to disagree absolutely with my opinion that self-interest was behind the general reticence of players and managers to even engage with the experimental hand-pass rule.

Kieran's view is that a far smarter focus should be put on the tackle if we're to make football better.

Anyway, I texted back, telling him he'd just been spared maybe the bluntest response he'd ever been given. And his reply was: "It wouldn't be the first rough comment I've got off a Kerry man!"

But you know something? I fully intend to sit down with him at a future date and listen to what he's saying. Because I think we should all be open to hearing the alternative view. For now? I still think Central Council should have held firm.

I fully understood that a lot of coaches and managers found the three handpass hard to apply and that some others didn't even bother trying. There were stories of lads counting out loud in training like you'd hear in a schoolyard, the ball getting tossed around like a hot boiled egg.

My argument was that it just wasn't given a chance. That we couldn't honestly form an opinion on it until and unless we'd seen it used over a significant stretch, everyone giving it a genuine shot. This, categorically, did not happen.

I was reading Colm Keys's article in this paper on Monday, revealing how the stats were already showing a dramatic decrease in the number of handpasses during games. Precisely the intention of the rule in other words.

But delegates clearly went into Saturday's Central Council meeting with decisions already taken, presumably on the back of advice from team managers or county chairmen. And the rule fell narrowly, apparently losing out 23-25.

Silent

In my view, the voice of the people was silent. Listen, I admire coaches like Stephen Poacher, Jim McGuinness and Paddy Tally who think in unorthodox ways, who look at the rules and figure out exactly how those rules can be used to their advantage. But that didn't happen here. Nobody seemed willing to think outside the box when it came to that three handpass rule.

I honestly believe the rule would have led, eventually, to fewer packed defences.

And I suspect the offensive mark is coming in under the radar here, yet its impact in the league could be huge. It's going to force coaches to rethink things a little. To focus on the creation of space inside. There's going to be big emphasis on the quality of kicking from the middle of the park.

My suspicion is that managers haven't really invested much time into deploying it yet. But it could be a huge weapon if used properly.

It's long been a bugbear of mine that teams don't seem to spend enough time practising their long kicking, because the standard today is shocking. In Kerry, we always had really good kickers at half-back and in midfield and those people can become absolute weapons now with the offensive mark.

Anyway, it strikes me that one thing that clearly isn't changing in Kerry is our capacity for finding fault.

Peter Keane is barely a wet weekend in the job, yet I saw him being criticised for not making phone calls to certain players who weren't retained on the county panel. This, in my view, is real snowflake generation stuff. One club actually brought an official complaint to the county board over this. Think about that.

Connection

Keane rightly explained that this was a new Kerry panel, a new beginning. He had no connection with these players. Why on earth would they feel he owed them a call?

So he'll realise already that this isn't a job offering any honeymoon period. And I happen to believe that this National League is massive for Kerry, particularly in light of the four big players just lost to retirement - Kieran Donaghy, Anthony Maher, Donnchadh Walsh and Darran O'Sullivan.

You can't buy what experience and strong personalities can bring to a dressing-room. What's left behind now is a largely young Kerry team that desperately needs certain players to step up to the plate and show leadership. Something that didn't happen in 2018.

The senior Kerry dressing-room I first walked into was full of natural-born leaders, men like Seamus Moynihan, our Darragh, Maurice Fitz, Eamon Breen, Liam O'Flaherty. But did David Clifford and Seán O'Shea see that calibre of man when they walked in last season? They'd have seen it in Donaghy right enough.

Even when you're struggling, players of this calibre bring a sense of belief to the dressing-room. Belief borne of leadership on and off the field.

But I get the impression that this Kerry dressing-room is a nervous one and that needs to change under Keane. If that's to happen, it needs to happen now. In this League. The problem for Peter is that, along with those four retirees, he is also without the Dr Crokes contingent as well as Clifford, David Moran and Jason Foley.

Last year's Munster Championship just gave Kerry a false belief. Maybe it even fed an arrogance they could ill-afford, because we ended up thinking we were a lot further down the road than happened to be the case.

Keane will learn a lot about this group though in this National League. Can they cut it against the best teams? One thing that would encourage me here is that the success of his minor teams was founded on strong defence.

I'd certainly like to see them settle on a goalkeeper for the long-term and maybe that man should be Rathmore's Shane Ryan. Just stop the chopping and changing.

Let's be honest, the big question marks hanging over Kerry today are defensive ones. They need to defend better as an entire team.

Put it this way, Kerry conceded ten goals in last year's National League. Dublin conceded half that figure, playing a game more. And two of Dublin's concessions were in the last group game against Monaghan, their place in the final already secure. But just look at other teams' concession rates. Monaghan? One goal. Galway? One goal.

I can't help think back to Kerry's final 'Super 8s' game last year, against Kildare in Killarney, and the defensive pressure they looked under until the opposition was reduced to 14 men.

I was actually angry watching that game, angry at the ease with which Kildare were cutting through Kerry's defensive lines.

It seemed to me that Kerry lacked work-rate throughout the field; maybe an appetite for physical contact. For tackling essentially. And that, presumably, is the essential point of bringing Donie Buckley in. You need to meet the danger further up the field. And to do this, you need to start in this National League. Even with the depleted hand Keane's been dealt, everybody in the Kerry squad needs to be singing off the same hymn sheet now.

Talent

Kerry, unquestionably, have the forward talent to be big players this year. They have a forward line that, given the right possession, will stress any defence. And I'm hearing a lot of positive vibes about this young chap from Na Gaeil, Diarmuid O'Connor. Could he maybe push for a starting place in this league? They reckon in UCC he's one of the best Freshers that they've seen. He's a wing-forward/midfielder, but just think of a Kerry attack of Clifford, O'Shea, Paul Geaney, James O'Donoghue and, possibly, O'Connor now.

If those forwards get enough ball, they'll test anybody.

But the older lads in the Kerry dressing-room were found wanting at times last year and, if that's to change, it needs to change now. This might be an old-fashioned mindset but, if you leave calling cards in the league, I firmly believe they can stand to you come championship.

That's why I'd reckon Keane wants Kerry to hit the ground running here. They need to look a little meaner, more streetwise in my view. They need to find a harder edge.

But they also need to play players in their best positions. An example? I don't particularly want to see one of the best attacking wing-backs in the country, Paul Murphy, tied down to a man-marking job. I don't want him having to hold the middle at centre-back. Keane will have to think this through, because nobody is questioning the talent in Kerry. More so the use of it.

Everybody has to step up here.

Because, right now, no team has a right to even talk about their proximity to Dublin; or about stopping the five-in-a-row. The league is more important to everybody else because they've all simply got to find a way of closing the gap to Jim Gavin's men.

And, right now, that gap feels like the Grand Canyon.

