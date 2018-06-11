Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 11 June 2018

Tomás Ó Sé: Carlow are entitled to play how they like - but I'm entitled to say I hate watching them

10 June 2018; Graham Brody of Laois in action against Darragh Foley, left, and Brendan Kavanagh of Carlow during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Carlow and Laois at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
10 June 2018; Graham Brody of Laois in action against Darragh Foley, left, and Brendan Kavanagh of Carlow during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Carlow and Laois at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

Tomás Ó Sé says he 'hates' watching Carlow's style of football after Turlough O'Brien's men dropped out of the Leinster championship yesterday afternoon following a semi-final loss to Laois.

Carlow slipped to a 0-12 to 0-8 defeat in their championship clash in Croke Park, and now enter the second round of the qualifiers where they will face Tyrone.

The Barrowsiders made it to the semi-final stage of the provincial championship for the first time since 2011, winning their first-round game with Louth before a massive upset victory over Kildare in the quarter-finals.

However, their defensive style of play has come in for criticism, and that grew louder after a low-scoring and largely uneventful semi-final tie.

Five-time All-Ireland winner Ó Sé says that while he understands the reasons behind Carlow's approach, he has no interest in watching them, and said their lack of attacking ambition was on display in the semi-final, where five of their eight points came from frees.

"I hate watching Carlow," Ó Sé said on The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast.

"I've no problem with the way they're winning games and they've changed to win. There's a buzz in the county because of what they're doing.

"But I'm entitled to say that I hate looking at Carlow.

"I don't like to see that style of football being successful. I have no issues with the defensive side of it, it's the offensive side of it I have serious issues with.

"It's not that I want to see champagne but when you're attacking and when you're counter attacking, you need more ways than one. The plan seems to be get it to whoever has the ball and whoever counters slip it one pass maybe, but then sprint, and if you're on your own, keep sprinting.

"I just don't like watching that system, I hate watching that system actually.

"They've only way of attacking, that's it, and you're not going to win games with three points from play."

Online Editors

