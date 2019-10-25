Tomás Ó Sé: 'Bernard Brogan is the best Dublin forward that I have seen, his willingness to work set him apart'

But, for me, the best thing about Brogan is that there’s more to him than just his talent. More to him than just what he scored and how he played and how many medals he has.

Football is littered with stories of fellas who had the talent but not the attitude. Or had the attitude but not the ability.

Brogan had both in spades but, most importantly, he was humble. Regardless of what was going on around him, he was man enough to put Dublin first. That’s a mix that you don’t get too often.

From near and far, I’ve always admired him. I actually marked him in the 2006 All-Ireland semi-final. He was half-forward and we won that day. Dublin lacked that out-and-out forward at the time. Alan and Bernard carried them in attack for years. Those lean years would stand to Bernard, this year more than most.

But I knew from that ’06 game that he had enough about him and we’d see plenty of him. I’ll be honest, I’m happy enough it was Marc who picked him up more often from there on.

Around that time, Dublin were underachieving. They were winning Leinsters, but given the talent they had they should have been aiming much higher. When Pat Gilroy took over and shook things up, Bernard was the man he turned to.

He dropped him, and told him he wanted more. Effectively, he put it up to him. Gilroy knew that if Dublin were to progress after we hammered them in 2009, Bernard was the man he’d need to buy in.

It was a calculated risk. I’d say Gilroy knew the sort of character Brogan was and that he’d get exactly the sort of reaction he was after. Instead of sulking, he put his shoulder to the wheel. Already a class inter-county forward, Gilroy’s cajoling and Brogan’s determination brought him to another level altogether.

By 2010, Brogan was Footballer of the Year. The following year they were All-Ireland champions after digging themselves out of a hole we had put them in. Jesus, we all but had the cup collected that day, but they didn’t wilt.

They’d never have done that a few years earlier. Brogan and Dublin had been transformed. Suddenly, they’d the hard edge and the mental toughness to go with the skill. And Bernard was the poster boy of that transformation. There was a lot more to him that just being a silky scorer.

Whatever Dublin needed him to do, he did it. And that’s what has helped make them the team they are now.

That selfless trait is one he’s carried right through his career. Every year he came back, no matter how good he had been the previous season, he’d always have added something extra. He might be better off his left foot or physically a bit stronger. He might just be a bit better in the tackle. Whatever it was, it was no accident that he became one of the most lethal forwards in the game.

His talent was never in doubt. And fellas with his level of skill often just rest on their laurels and let that carry them through. He worked harder than anyone.

But it was his willingness to harness that talent and eke every bit out of himself that really sets him apart. In Kerry, we’re snobbish about footballers, but by God he was a real one. Skill and steel. Talent and toughness. Brogan had everything you’d want. Look at his recovery from the knee injury to see game time against Roscommon. That was a superhuman effort.

I’ve met him socially a few times and he’s a sound fella. Alan and Marc are close from their college days so we have been at various events and on trips together down through the years. He’s one of those lads that the more you get to know him, the more you get to like him. And he went even further up in my estimation for the way he handled himself around the time of the two All-Ireland finals this year. He showed character and focus and was an example to all young lads.

When he was dropped for the drawn game, he must have been broken inside. You could hear the disappointment in his father’s voice when he did some media in the build-up to the first final.

I’ll tell you I’d have found it hard to bite my tongue had I been in his shoes.

But typical of him, his reaction was to work harder. By the time the replay rolled around, he had forced his way back into the squad.

Bernard went on radio a few weeks ago and talked honestly about how hard it was to be dropped and how it felt when Diarmuid Connolly came back into the squad. The way he spoke underlined how he put his own emotions to the back of the line and put the team first in those crucial couple of weeks. Instead of feeling sorry for himself, he looked to add some value in any way he could.

And that is what makes him the player and the man he is. It’s easy to be the team player when your team and you are the centre of everything. It’s much harder when things turn against you. Bernard never let himself down in that regard.

Those two All-Ireland finals showed how much he tried to put Dublin and the team first. And he deserves respect for that as much as anything he achieved on the field.

Good luck to you Bernard. Ambitious and brave on and off the field. The best Dublin forward I have seen. Enjoy retirement.

