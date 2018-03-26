Tomás Ó Sé believes Diarmuid Connolly's Dublin absence may be down to a lack of hunger

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé suspects that a lack of motivation is behind Diarmuid Connolly’s continued omission from the Dublin squad.

The forward was once again absent for his county’s shock 2-12 to 0-17 defeat to Monaghan at Croke Park on Sunday.

Dublin boss Jim Gavin has now left the 30-year-old out of his last three squads, leading to increased speculation about the player’s future with the All-Ireland champions. On the subject of Diarmuid Connolly’s ongoing absence from the match-day squad, Gavin reiterated his previous explanation that “there’s a number of players that we’re resting”.

Speaking to Independent.ie's GAA podcast The Throw In in association with Allianz, Ó Sé said that the increased scrutiny players are under in the social media age may have led to the forward falling out of love with the game. “In the modern game you could understand if Diarmuid Connolly wasn’t enjoying football as much anymore," he said. “It’s a different game and you’re not just looking at newspapers anymore and no fella can say that they’re tough enough that that doesn’t bother them.

“Maybe he doesn’t have the hunger anymore because there has to be something going on that he’s not getting more game time in the last year and a half.” Ó Sé believes that Dublin’s ability to absorb the absence of one of their most talented players is a testament to the panel’s strength in depth.

“They can ship heavy losses like that, they can ship not fielding a team and still put down the league that they’ve put down," he added. “Yesterday was a blip but you can be guaranteed that behind the scenes Jim Gavin is half happy that they did get a blip so it’ll tune them in.”

Despite the defeat to Monaghan and concerns about Connolly’s future, Ó Sé maintains that the Dubs are in a strong position ahead of the All-Ireland Championship and says that Gavin’s decision to give the players time off from county duty will prove effective.

“They do take their downtime. It’s not just a case of ‘Ah lads, go off there and we’ll see you Monday.’ I think it’s managed and they’re told exactly what to do to completely recharge the batteries.

“It’s a great way to have it. You go as hard as you can for the league, then you take a complete downtime and then you go at it again for the championship. It’s really two blocks of the year where you are going hard.”

Online Editors