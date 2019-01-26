Tomás Ó Sé and Kieran McGeeney's text exchange sums up divide on handpass rule

The rule restricting the number of handpasses in Gaelic football proved very contentious before Central Council opted to abandon it ahead of the National Football League.

The Playing Rules Committee brought in an experimental rule limiting the number of consecutive handpasses to three before a compulsory kick pass, which was trialled during the recent pre-season competitions.

However, after a strong backlash from players and managers, Central Council voted 25-23 against trying it in the upcoming league campaign.

There were many voices for and against the rule, as highlighted by Tomás Ó Sé in his Irish Independent column this weekend.

Ó Sé was in favour of trying the rule in the league, and to his surprise, he received a text message out of the blue criticising his stance - from Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney!

"I got a text from a Northern Irish number last Saturday, giving out about my stance on the three handpass rule," Ó Sé said.

"I'd been on RTÉ radio articulating a view that Central Council had just given in to the short-term interests of players and managers and, in doing so, missed a golden opportunity. "You're wrong!" the text read emphatically.

"'The rule actually encourages the very thing it aims to stop, ie going backwards.'

"Now I wasn't in much mood to engage with a stranger, let alone explore how the hell they'd got my number! And anyway the tone of the text got right up my nose. Not "I disagree with you", but this categorical "You're wrong!" So, it's maybe the grace of God I didn't reply with the first thought that came into my head. Instead, I texted back: "Who is this?"

"'Kieran McGeeney' was the reply.

"And that gave me a fit of laughing, because he's someone I actually love talking to. In my opinion, Kieran's precisely the kind of smart, innovative coach who can make our game better and I've always liked the way he sets up his teams."

Depsite Ó Sé and McGeeney drawing different conclusions around the rule, the Kerry legend said that he would like to sit down with the former Armagh captain to discuss it further, adding that he feels Central Council made the decision to abandon it too quickly.

"He has a great football brain and just happens to disagree absolutely with my opinion that self-interest was behind the general reticence of players and managers to even engage with the experimental hand-pass rule," Ó Sé said,

"Kieran's view is that a far smarter focus should be put on the tackle if we're to make football better.

"I fully intend to sit down with him at a future date and listen to what he's saying. Because I think we should all be open to hearing the alternative view. For now? I still think Central Council should have held firm.

"My argument was that it just wasn't given a chance. That we couldn't honestly form an opinion on it until and unless we'd seen it used over a significant stretch, everyone giving it a genuine shot. This, categorically, did not happen.

"I was reading Colm Keys's article in this paper on Monday, revealing how the stats were already showing a dramatic decrease in the number of handpasses during games. Precisely the intention of the rule in other words.

"But delegates clearly went into Saturday's Central Council meeting with decisions already taken, presumably on the back of advice from team managers or county chairmen. And the rule fell narrowly, apparently losing out 23-25."

