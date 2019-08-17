Tomás Ó Sé: 'An upset can happen - but Dublin will target four areas in quest to complete Drive for Five'

The coverage has been dominated by talk and, being honest, a lot of it is bulls**t. But before we get to the above, let's confront an argument I've heard several times: that Tyrone, not Kerry, would have best put it up to the Dubs.

I totally disagree. If Tyrone made the final the Dubs would beat them easily. They have their calling card. Dublin certainly don't fear Tyrone's defence and they fear their forward line even less.

That's the one hope Kerry have. With David Clifford, Stephen O'Brien, Seánie O'Shea and Paul Geaney, it's far more dangerous than anything Dublin faced this year. If there's any question mark about the Dubs, it's in their defence. Kerry didn't play in the first half last week but the changes showed what's possible when they start to fire.

I'm glad for the neutrals, too, that it's Dublin-Kerry. If Dublin are to do the five-in-a-row, it might as well be against Kerry - the match-up with romanticism. Make no bones about it, the two best teams are challenging for Sam.

It's no surprise the sideshow has been crazier than ever, but both teams will pay zero attention - it's pointless to give it any thought. Jim Gavin and Peter Keane say very little in their own different ways, and both squads will have their answers ready for every question - those looking for sound bites will be disappointed. It's new for Peter Keane but he's well able to deal with it.

The Dubs went off to Doonbeg this week and they were smart to get their media duties done on Monday, allowing them to think of nothing else but preparations. There are four key areas that I can see them targeting in the next fortnight.

One: Shane Ryan in goals, who they'll go after and try to pin in.

Two: the Kerry defence, which is clearly vulnerable. I was disgusted at Paul Murphy's first-half role last weekend. He's a very good footballer but was caught between two stools - he wasn't the sweeper at the edge of the square and he wasn't pushing up to stop what was coming through the middle. But the good thing for Kerry is Dublin's six forwards will all push up so Murphy won't be playing as a sweeper. He'll be pushed up too and they'll hold position from their own kick-outs.

Three: Dublin will go at David Moran in midfield.

Four: they'll be looking at ways to break down Kerry's forward line. That'll be about getting match-ups right. So much rests on the young shoulders of Clifford who, to me, is on a different level to any other forward with the exception of Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion. Dublin will be getting their forward unit to work back as quickly as they can to slow down the ball. They're masters at that.

The Dubs will improve before the final, but they can be got at and no one should be in any doubt: an upset can happen. Kerry, above all, need to believe that.

Dublin's key strength is at half-time: they come up with an answer to what is thrown at them in the first half. They're amazing at it.

It showed in what they did to Cork and Mayo: armed with their stats, they discuss what happened, come out and blow you away. Kerry will need a Plan B after half-time. They need to go at them in the first half but they might need to do something crazy in the second - change it up.

I'll take a closer look at tactics in the weeks ahead, but let's first address the off-field stuff. I listened to what Eamonn Fitzmaurice said about David Gough refereeing the final and, to me, it was pretty measured and fair.

All he said was if you're living and working in a county it's not a good idea to ref a game involving that county because of a potential subconscious bias. Gough is a Meath man working in Dublin so it's a fair argument, but he's also a great ref and I've no problem with him having the final.

At the same time, Fitzmaurice has every right to say what he did given his experience. He looks at things different to the rest of us - through the eyes of a manager.

Refs are an issue, but I don't like other Kerry fellas jumping on the bandwagon and sensationalising it. It wasn't said by Fitzmaurice to play mind games - that's not the Kerry way of doing things.

He looks at it as a manager would and, being close to this group, it's close to the bone when they've come out the wrong side of calls in the past. What he said was in no way personal but in the name of fairness, and I was disappointed with so much of what was said and written over the past week by fellas looking for attention.

It reflects poorly on Kerry when in fact it was a few individuals driving it. Gough is as good a ref as there is: I don't think he was ever going to be biased. What makes it worse is social media allows anyone to say what they like. If I was on that Kerry team or management, I'd be p***ed off with fellas raising something that might give the impression it's the attitude of all Kerry people when it isn't. Either way, the ref is under pressure now.

As for the rumour that two Dublin players walked out of the squad? Not true, obviously, but I'd imagine a few fellas in their set-up are not happy. There had to be players in Gavin's panel who are angry about the return of Diarmuid Connolly, a player who showed no indication he wanted to be involved earlier and was all set to take off to America instead of joining the drive for five. They wouldn't have anything against Connolly personally but they will see it as a slight that someone coming in late gets a seat on the bench.

But Gavin has always said the door was open and you can't blame Connolly: it was still open when he walked through it. I'm not privy to the details but if there was any truth to the rumours, you can be sure we won't get the full version.

But, that's what I admire about Gavin: he sees what Connolly offers. He gave him a game against Tyrone and brought him on last week and, with another few weeks, he's a player who'll have a major impact in the final.

Overall, it's the right decision and any disgruntled Dubs just have to suck it up. If he's better than you, tough.

