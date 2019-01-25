Tommy Walsh returns to Kerry squad as Peter Keane names team for Tyrone test
New Kerry manager Peter Keane has named his team for this Sunday's league opener against Tyrone in Killarney.
The starting side has a number of familiar faces included in it but Keane has selected a number of players on the bench who are poised for their senior debut, while All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh is also set for his first Kerry appearance since 2015.
Paul Geaney and James O'Donoghue are both named in the full forward line while Paul Murphy captains the team at centre back.
Among the exciting prospects named among the replacements are Diarmuid O'Connor of Na Gaeil and Dara Moynihan from Spa.
Kerry vs Tyrone throws in at 2pm on Sunday.
Kerry
1. Shane Ryan
2. Peter Crowley
3. Jack Sherwood
4. Brian O'Beaglaioch
5. Tadhg Morley
6. Paul Murphy (C)
7. Tom O'Sullivan
8. Jack Barry
9. Adrian Spillane
10. Jonathan Lyne
11. Sean O'Shea
12. Stephen O'Brien
13. Michael Geaney
14. Paul Geaney
15. James O'Donoghue
Replacements
16. Brian Kelly
17. Diarmuid O'Connor
18. Gavin Crowley
19. Dara Moynihan
20. Graham O'Sullivan
21. Tommy Walsh
22. Gavin O'Brien
23. Killian Spillane
24. Tom Leo O'Sullivan
25. Tomas O Se
26. Robert Wharton
