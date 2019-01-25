Tommy Walsh returns to Kerry squad as Peter Keane names team for Tyrone test

New Kerry manager Peter Keane has named his team for this Sunday's league opener against Tyrone in Killarney.

The starting side has a number of familiar faces included in it but Keane has selected a number of players on the bench who are poised for their senior debut, while All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh is also set for his first Kerry appearance since 2015.

Paul Geaney and James O'Donoghue are both named in the full forward line while Paul Murphy captains the team at centre back.

Among the exciting prospects named among the replacements are Diarmuid O'Connor of Na Gaeil and Dara Moynihan from Spa.

Kerry vs Tyrone throws in at 2pm on Sunday.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Peter Crowley

3. Jack Sherwood

4. Brian O'Beaglaioch

5. Tadhg Morley

6. Paul Murphy (C)

7. Tom O'Sullivan

8. Jack Barry

9. Adrian Spillane

10. Jonathan Lyne

11. Sean O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. Michael Geaney

14. Paul Geaney

15. James O'Donoghue

Replacements

16. Brian Kelly

17. Diarmuid O'Connor

18. Gavin Crowley

19. Dara Moynihan

20. Graham O'Sullivan

21. Tommy Walsh

22. Gavin O'Brien

23. Killian Spillane

24. Tom Leo O'Sullivan

25. Tomas O Se

26. Robert Wharton

