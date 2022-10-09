Tommy Kelly goal proves the difference as St Patrick's scale the Wicklow SFC summit again

Tommy Kelly of St Patrick's celebrates with the trophy and teammates after their side's victory over Baltinglass in the Wicklow County Senior Football Championship final at the County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s are Wicklow SFC champions once again with a second-half goal from captain Tommy Kelly proving the difference as they edged out Baltinglass in a titanic battle at Aughrim this afternoon.

An early goal from John McGrath had ‘Balto’ in control, but Kevin O’Brien’s side couldn't make enough use of the strong wind at their backs with only a four-point lead to show for their efforts at the break, 1-4 to 0-3.

St Pat’s, led by evergreen attacker Patrick McWalter, fought back and Kelly’s opportunistic 44th minute goal put them a point up, 1-7 to 1-6, with ‘Balto’ suffering a double blow as former Wicklow star McGrath was also forced to limp out of the fray with a quarter to play.

Two frees from goalkeeper Mark Jackson were all Baltinglass had to show for their efforts thereafter as points from defender Niall Delahunt, county star Dean Healy and John Crowe handed the Wicklow town club a 16th Garden crown.

Conditions were far from ideal with a deluge in the hours before throw-in and Baltinglass made the most of the stiff wind at their backs to race off to a brilliant start.

Johnny Keogh had them on the board inside two minutes while Jackson strode forward to fire over a long free soon after before a speculative ball into the square ended up in the net.

McGrath was the man to coolly provide the finishing touch as they quickly led 1-2 to nil after seven minutes and it could have been even better two minutes later had Tommy Keogh’s goal chance not come back off the post.

St Pat's, managed by Kilmacud Crokes native Robbie Leahy, were really struggling to get a foothold in the game and Adam McHugh extended Balto's lead to six points before a spell of wastefulness in front of the posts.

That allowed Pat’s to get back into it with Patrick O’Keane and Healy influential and after waiting 20 minutes for their opening score, they quickly had two on the board with Kelly doubling their tally with a brace of frees.

McGrath ended a 14-minute barren spell for ‘Balto’ with a mark before Kelly stroked over a free and it could have been even closer at half-time as Ciarán McGettigan rattled the crossbar for Pat’s, 1-4 to 0-3.

St Pat's came out a different side upon the resumption with Kelly's goal giving them the springboard that they needed to kick on, although they were forced to survive the final minutes without Kelly after he received a late black card.

Scorers – St Patrick’s: T Kelly 1-5 (4f), B Doyle (f), P McWalter, N Delahunt, D Healy, J Crowe 0-1 each. Baltinglass: J McGrath 1-1 (0-1 mark), M Jackson 0-4 (3f, 0-1 ’45), A McHugh 0-2, J Keogh 0-1.

St Patrick’s: S Doyle; C O’Brien, M Traynor, W Doyle; S Bouchier, P O’Keane, N Delahunt; D Healy, J Crowe; P O’Brien, P McWalter, C O’Brien; B Doyle, C McGettigan, T Kelly. Subs: F Luddy for C O’Brien (47), P Earls for McGettigan (56), M O’Brien for Bouchier (59), S Duffy for McWalter (61), J Dunne for M Doyle (64).

Baltinglass: M Jackson; A Daly Danne, J Murray, B Cullen; P Burke, C Grimes, K Murphy; S Doody, J Kirwan; T Burke, J Keogh, J Kennedy; J McGrath, T Keogh, A McHugh. Subs: T O’Toole for McGrath inj (45), P Whelan for Doody (47), K Furlong for J Kennedy (54).

Referee: J Keenan (Aughrim).