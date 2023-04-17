Tomás Ó Sé’s Kerry survive extra time drama to see off Clare in semi-final cracker

Tomás Ó Sé had to endure some heart stopping moments before his Kerry side saw off the gusty challenge of plucky Clare in this thrilling and sometimes crazy Munster U-20 Football Championship semi-final that was only decided after 20 minutes of extra time.

Kerry, who had Rob Monahan red carded in normal time, were just the better side in extra time when Clare lost corner back Eoghan Casey to a black card. But Kerry were on top in the two periods of extra time thanks to the boots of William Shine and Aaron O’Shea and led 0-19 to 3-8. Then a Keith Evans goal gave Kerry a four-point lead and the Kingdom hung on despite a last-minute Brian McNamara goal for Clare.

Clare made an explosive start in the opening quarter of this contest as Kerry were slow into their stride. The Banner men breached the Kerry defence twice in the opening 13 minutes to find the net with well-worked goals. Kerry opened the scoring with a point from an Aaron O’Shea mark but Clare struck for their first goal in the 10th minute when Cillian McGroary found Odhran Cunningham inside the Kerry cover and he finished to the Kerry net.

William Shine responded with a Kerry point but Clare struck again in the 13th minute when a high centre from James Curran was met by Joe Rafferty who punched the ball to the net and Clare led 2-0 to 0-2. But Clare failed to score for the rest of the half and Kerry added six unanswered points from William Shine (2), Rob Monahan (3) and one from Aaron O’Shea.

Despite an early second-half Clare score from Brendy Rouine, it was Kerry who pushed on thanks to points from William Shine, Cian McMahon, Keith Evans, and Rob Monahan to move five clear by the 42nd minute. But Clare hit a purple patch with points from Cillian McGroary and Rouine plus another goal from Paul Frawley levelled the contest. Kerry moved three clear again thanks to Rob Monahan who then received a straight red. Clare would not be denied and points from Rouine, McGroary and sub Tom Curran saw the underdogs force extra time.

Scorers

Kerry: W Shine (0-10, 5fs), R Monahan (0-5, 1’45), K Evans (1-1), A O’Shea (0-3, 1m), C McMahon (0-1).

Clare: P Frawley ( 2-0), B McNamara ( 1-1), B Rouine ( 0-4, 2f’s, 1M) J Rafferty ( 1-0), C McGroary and T Curran ( 0-2 each)

TEAMS

KERRY: K Mackessy; J Nagle, A Moynihan, C O’Donoghue; K O’Sullivan, A Heinrich, P O’Leary; C Burke, C O’Connell; R Monahan, T O’Donnell, K Evans; C McMahon, W Shine, A O’Shea

Subs: C Lynch for C O’Connell ( 26), J Clifford for T O’Donnell ( 38), L Crowley for A O’Shea ( 44), D O’Callaghan for C O’Sullivan ( 52), J Kissane for C McMahon ( 56), C McMahon for R Monahan ( e/t), A O’Shea for J Kissane ( e/t), A Segal for P O’Leary ( e/t), R Stack for C Burke ( e/t), C Foley for K Evans ( e/t)

CLARE: T Collins; E Casey, F Guinnane, J Moloney; L Cotter, L Culligan, J Guyler; B McNamara, J Curran; M Kelliher, C McGroary, B Rouine; P Frawley , J Rafferty, S McMahon

Subs: O Cunningham for L Culligan ( 43), T Curran for J Rafferty ( 46), C Meaney for M Kelliher ( 55), D O’Brien for L Cotter ( 58), J Rafferty for S McMahon ( e/t), S Neylon for C McGroary ( e/t). A Kelly for J Curran (e/t)

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick)