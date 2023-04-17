| 10.2°C Dublin

Tomás Ó Sé’s Kerry survive extra time drama to see off Clare in semi-final cracker

Kerry 1-20 Clare 4-9 (After extra time)

Murt Murphy

Tomás Ó Sé had to endure some heart stopping moments before his Kerry side saw off the gusty challenge of plucky Clare in this thrilling and sometimes crazy Munster U-20 Football Championship semi-final that was only decided after 20 minutes of extra time.

Kerry, who had Rob Monahan red carded in normal time, were just the better side in extra time when Clare lost corner back Eoghan Casey to a black card. But Kerry were on top in the two periods of extra time thanks to the boots of William Shine and Aaron O’Shea and led 0-19 to 3-8. Then a Keith Evans goal gave Kerry a four-point lead and the Kingdom hung on despite a last-minute Brian McNamara goal for Clare.

