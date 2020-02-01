Tomás ó Sé: 'On Pádraic Joyce's watch, one thing that Galway will not lack is ambition'

Honestly, I would put him in the same category as 'Gooch' or Maurice Fitz. To us in Kerry, he was always a threat requiring our best man-marker (mercifully never me). In 2000, that man was Seamo (Seamus Moynihan). The two were great buddies from their time in college together in Tralee and I always got the impression that Joyce loved the Kerry football philosophy.

He gives the sense of a man with the deepest self-assurance and, my God, he's never been slow in showing that. The story goes that when Alan Mulholland took over Galway, he suggested early on in the season that he saw Pádraic's role as that of an impact sub.

And Joyce's response, reputedly, was, "So you've six forwards better than me?"

He knew the answer, of course. Deep down, so did Mulholland. Joyce was never afraid to speak his mind and he was my captain for the infamously violent '05 International Rules Test series in Australia where my memory is of a natural leader who just struck the perfect balance between doing things properly and, still, maintaining a good social side to the trip.

That'll stand to him as Galway manager now.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Undivided

He already has the undivided attention of his players because they know who and what he's been in the game. Likewise with his selectors, specifically John Divilly.

Can they win an All-Ireland? Not this year in my opinion. Down the line? Well, the big challenge they face is that it's hard to see Dublin or Kerry going anywhere soon. It would be great for the game if another team or two stepped up to that level and Galway are, undoubtedly, one of those that might just do that.

But, first up, they've got to earn the right to be spoken of in that context.

Joyce certainly hasn't been slow in setting an ambitious target for his charges. Asked if he was aiming to win an All-Ireland, his flat response was: "Simple as that. Nothing less. I won't feel it's a successful tenure if I don't have Sam Maguire in Galway."

And the time-frame?

"Hopefully next August we'll have it!"

Now I detected an unease in a lot of Galway people I've spoken to about that early bullishness. It's just not something you hear expressed publicly too often, is it? For sure, it might be said in the privacy of the dressing-room, but not into a tape-recorder or microphone.

Personally, I suspect there were a couple of reasons for Joyce to do that. Firstly, he wanted to communicate the message that he was backing his players.

Secondly, I think he wanted to get the message across that, on his watch, one thing that Galway will not lack is ambition.

Now I don't know a single person who believes Galway will win this year's All-Ireland, but I can absolutely understand why he is talking in this way.

He's one of the county's most iconic players, the standout forward in a team that won Sam in '98 and again in '01. A team that was so forward-thinking for that time.

And he knows full well the rumblings that followed Kevin Walsh's final year as manager. Not simply that charge of being tactically too prescriptive, but also one of his team no longer even looking secure at the back. Corofin's brilliance in recent years has always been a stick with which to beat Walsh, but I think last year's Connacht final collapse against Roscommon was the straw that broke the camel's back.

So now there's a feeling of quiet revolution in Galway. But it's one thing for them to be committing more bodies forward (as they clearly were last weekend against Monaghan), it's quite another to be doing it and still looking defensively secure against the big dogs of the game.

In the end, you could see that Galway were struggling for a clear identity under Walsh. They began to look tactically lost. Their transitioning from defence to attack lacked conviction and, too often, they'd get turned over in possession. Worse, an impression began to form that they never really had the courage to go after the bigger teams. Their priority was always survival.

That's all very well in the first or even second year of a new management team. But after five years under Walsh, that initial improvement seemed to have stalled. They won two Connacht titles, yet never really arrived at the business end of the All-Ireland looking like a team with absolute self-belief.

The challenge for Pádraic Joyce now is to instil that belief.

Logically, that will only come from success on the field. He had a similar playing education to Walsh in that both belonged to one of the most cutting-edge teams I came across in my playing career.

My uncle, Páidí, actually held that Galway side up as an example of what we in Kerry needed to become. In the willingness of their forwards to tackle back. In the work-rate running from numbers two to 15. In the aggression right across the field when they didn't have the ball.

So Joyce understands the modern game as well as anyone, but it's going to take time to bed in a new system and philosophy here.

Galway need to start hurting more people on the scoreboard, but they also need to play with a harder edge. In Divilly, he has a good man by his side, someone who has managed UCD's Sigerson Cup campaign for the last six years. For me, Sigerson football is of a higher standard than 65-70 per cent of inter-county.

Divilly has an implicit understanding of the defensive systems in vogue now. I know the man personally and he eats, drinks and breathes the game. He watches everything.

It seemed to me that Galway had a few glaring issues last year, namely goalie and full-back. Last Sunday was only one game I know, but the performances of Connor Gleeson and Seán Mulkerrin in those positions suggested they have reason to be excited that they might have unearthed something. Both look very confident lads. Coincidental?

I think not.

That said, maybe the most fundamental question-mark hanging over Galway right now is one of on-field leadership. Because that nine-point Connacht final swing against Roscommon was unforgivable. With the breeze at their backs, it took them 22 minutes just to register a second-half score.

Galway seemed to have nobody on the field capable of wrestling back lost momentum.

In the end, they were rudderless, shapeless and devoid of spirit. Joyce and Divilly will want to put their stamp on this group then but, mark my words, they'll only be willing to do it with men they believe that they can trust.

In trying to find those men, they'll face some choppy waters. Put it this way, if they'd lost that game in Salthill last weekend, today's trip to Tralee would have a very different feel. The knives would be coming out already.

It may sound strange to say it, but even at this early stage of his stewardship, Monaghan was a must-win game for Pádraic Joyce.

My view is that it's a minimum imperative for Galway to stay in Division 1. Because, if you're going to think big and talk big, relegation just makes your message sound lame. Hand on heart, I'm not sure anyone yet really knows the potential of this Galway squad.

We'll be a bit wiser after they've played Kerry and Dublin, that's for sure.

Evidence What can be said is that the last thing Joyce needs in Tralee tonight is a bad tanking. I think their people would be happy with a performance, with evidence that they've really had a go at Kerry and genuinely competed.

But if David Clifford and James O'Donoghue and Seánie O'Shea and Paul Geaney happen to cut loose against anyone, it's obvious they're going to hurt you.

My belief is that Joyce wants to have Galway playing a similar style of football to Dublin and Kerry, but that's only possible with outstanding, largely self-sufficient players. Men who thrive on the big stage.

It would be only human nature if there's a voice in his head right now considering positioning an extra body in front of Clifford. If so, he's got to be ultra-careful that he doesn't end up communicating anxiety about what's coming. Because if you talk the talk…

And anyway, at some point, he's got to find out for himself who are the leaders in that dressing-room.

Galway have the most naturally confident management team in place now, but have they enough truly confident players?

When I think of Joyce, I'm always inclined to think of the '01 All-Ireland final against Meath. Everyone had seen what Meath did to Kerry in the semi-final (beating us by 15 points); but Galway then devoured them by nine.

They had no fear. And that was always Pádraic Joyce's attitude.

That said, this is a different world. The scrutiny is pitiless. Social media starts fires you cannot control. People are only waiting for you to stumble. Tonight in Tralee, Galway need to be a reflection of their new manager.

They don't have to win, but they do have to show up.

