Tomás Ó Sé appointed as selector with Offaly senior footballers

Tomás Ó Sé has joined the Offaly senior football team as a selector.

After an approach from the Faithful county over the summer, the Kerry legend has decided to join John Maughan’s management team.

The move is a notable coup for Offaly county board chairman Michael Duignan who is keen for the county to maintain its momentum following their recent EirGrid Under-20 All-Ireland football victory.

"I was approached a number of weeks ago about this and after giving it some thought and talking with my family, I am honoured to be asked and really excited to get involved with such a great county like Offaly,” said Ó Sé.

"I am really excited by this move and I'm very much looking forward to working with these players and helping in every way I can."

It is believed that the Gaeltacht native will give up his media obligations for the duration of his involvement with Offaly.

Ó Sé is currently coaching Glanmire's senior football team in Cork and was also a part of UCC's Sigerson Cup management team, but this is the five-time All-Ireland winner’s first position at inter-county level.