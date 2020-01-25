Tomás Ó Sé: 'A heated run-in with Dessie Farrell at Croke Park told me a lot about the man and the manager'

The plan was we'd hike to the top, then get brought back down in jaunting cars. I saw no value in it back then, still don't to this day. My attitude was I'd do anything if you could prove to me that doing it would help me win an All-Ireland. But climbing a mountain?

I know now that Jack was trying to do things in a more modern way and, looking back, maybe a few of us were still a bit on the contrary side after my uncle Páidí's removal.

So, starting off, we had our best hanging-judge faces on. 'What the f**k is this about?' Our idea of bonding was the craic in the dressing-room after training or just throw us a few footballs and leave us off. But hill-walking?

Anyway, one of Jack's selectors - Johnny Culloty - wasn't exactly of a vintage to be doing a two-hour mountain hike and we saw him slipping away. I nudged the brother, Darragh. 'C'mon to f**k, we'll follow!' Johnny was being collected by his son and before he could open his mouth, the two of us had piled into the back seat.

Assuring him that our bodies were far too tight that day to be traipsing up a mountain; that we'd only end up doing damage, we told his son not to spare the horses.

A part of me loved the way Jim Gavin went about his business because he didn't give a fiddlers what anybody on the outside thought.

Sure what could poor Johnny say?

I've always felt that the two biggest jobs in football are the Dublin and Kerry ones. There's a ferocity to the scrutiny you face. Jack, naturally, was livid with us for what we did that day, but he had a choice in how he dealt with it. So he bit his lip. He let it go. He settled on the idea that maybe it was hassle he just didn't need at that time.

In Dessie Farrell's case, the scrutiny of being Dublin's new manager could become his biggest challenge. This is a job, I suspect, he has always coveted but he's taking it in unique circumstances.

And I was intrigued by something he said recently about not being 'a timid soul' in life. About taking on things that frighten you. Because, right now, I can tell you categorically that this job doesn't frighten him. But it might well do down the line.

Dessie has earned his stripes at underage, yet maybe the most significant thing I've heard him say is how the sheer scale of this job has, already, taken him by surprise.

In the history of the GAA, I very much doubt there's ever been a more refined senior inter-county set-up than that which Jim Gavin has micro-managed since 2012. My suspicion is that it's on a different level even to what Dublin's biggest pursuers - Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone and Donegal - probably imagine.

Because this is a set-up in which every box has been ticked.

So how does Dessie improve that? Trust me, the trickiest job on his hands will be to sustain standards, never mind advance them. It's one thing for a new manager to try putting his stamp on a dressing-room, but they can be fairly complex, even fragile ecosystems. Players don't tend to respond well to anything they perceive as needless meddling.

Especially successful players.

When Pat O'Shea replaced Jack in 2007, we didn't really know his selectors. Bear in mind, he was walking into a dressing-room with plenty of All-Ireland medals (we'd won two of the previous three) and we didn't suffer fools. Pat's S&C man was John Sugrue who would have been devoured if he didn't stand up to us.

And, by Christ, did we test him. Why are we doing this drill? What's the value of that? Where's the evidence all this running is worth the hassle? Darragh, myself, Galvin, Declan Sull, all putting a little squeeze on the new man.

Even with Pat himself, questioning tactics. Why are we making this change? Not in a disrespectful way, but making it clear that if things needed to be said, they would be. In that environment, players are effectively gang creatures chasing down weakness. If you don't stand up to them, they'll take you to the cleaners.

Dessie knows that, at some point this year, he will hear those voices in the Dublin dressing-room. And, face it, a five-in-a-row team has a unique mandate to ask questions.

It might come when he's faced with making tough decisions about household names. It could be a Michael Darragh Macauley, Kevin McManamon, Philly McMahon, Paddy Andrews or a Cian O'Sullivan not making a match-day squad. Jim Gavin made those kind of decisions without as much as a backward glance and, trust me, Dessie's going to have to do exactly the same.

The point I'm making is that, when a new man comes in, everything gets questioned. Change might be good, might be necessary even. But you need to sell that message to your players.

And Dessie knows he's in a dressing-room that would spot a bluffer from two miles away. I think those players are genuinely delighted that he's the man taking over from Gavin. And I honestly don't think there's a shred of insincerity in what the likes of Brian Fenton has said about the respect those who played for him at underage have for their new manager.

In fact, there's probably nobody else who could step into that dressing-room right now and be assured of the respect that Dessie will have.

For the moment, there may even be a sense of reinvigoration at the sound of a new voice after seven years of listening to the same one.

But if a pinch comes on in the next few months; if they lose more games than they should in the League; if they find Leinster a little more problematic than they're used to… then, trust me, it'll just be human nature for someone at some point to throw the first stone and say something along the lines of "Jim wouldn't have let that happen".

Some people seem to think that managing Dublin today is as simple as driving a herd of cattle.

That's absolute nonsense. The biggest worry for a new man in an ultra-successful dressing-room is rubbing key people up the wrong way. Gavin was ruthless with these players but he earned the right to be. In the end, it would almost have felt idiotic for them to question anything he did. Dessie won't have that shield.

He'll need to be patient with criticism. He'll need to understand that every big decision he makes will be judged through the prism of Gavin's extraordinary record.

He's talked about the importance of Dublin not standing still and I think it's vital that his first year at the helm is faithful to that message. It won't be easy. If he wants to switch things up, say, with the likes of a Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne or a Darren Gavin, Cillian O'Shea, Sean MacMahon or Robbie McDaid, it will be to the cost of an established player. A manager will always have people he sees something in that others might not.

Someone's going to lose out. When Jim was doing that, nobody stepped out of line, spoke out of turn. They knew better. Let's be honest here. In the history of the GAA, no man has gone into a job with a clearer imperative. Dessie will be judged on whether or not Dublin keep Sam Maguire. For all that, I'm not sure he can afford to have, say, three defeats in the League as the Dubs had last season.

Because pressure can come on a man in irrational ways very quickly.

By no stretch of the imagination is this job a poisoned chalice, but it's one carrying a fairly stark bottom line. A spluttery League campaign and then someone like Jack O'Connor's Kildare having a right rattle off them in Leinster could mean, very quickly, that Dublin's aura is diminished.

Dessie will be without Stephen Cluxton for the League too, so I think you'll see teams putting a very deliberate squeeze on Evan Comerford's kick-outs.

What you have in Dublin is a team of remarkable leaders. But the one thing you cannot legislate for is human drive. Last year, Dublin crossed that mountain top of winning a unique five-in-a-row. The achievement separated this group from any other in GAA history.

That was what they craved and now we are entitled to ask what exactly the numbers mean to them from here?

Páidí always said that there's no way Kerry would have won the three-in-a-row between '84-'86 had Offaly not wrecked their five-in-a-row plans in '82. After Seamus Darby's goal, they were caught the following year in similar circumstances by Cork. In Páidí's eyes, the hurt of those defeats carried that group a long way.

I know Micko disagrees. I know he reckons that, with some luck in '82 and '83, Kerry could actually have won nine-in-a-row.

My own theory about this Dublin team is that what they showed us in the second half of the All-Ireland final replay was an ominous statement for the rest of the game. Yes, you could argue that Kerry should have taken them the first day, but the cold ruthlessness of those last 35 minutes of the season… my God that was impressive. They still have that ability to gut a team in the blink of an eye. One score, two scores, three... gone.

All that said, I'm intrigued that the League is starting and we still don't know Dessie's backroom team. He was confirmed in the job on December 12, yet who will be his selectors?

He has taken his time and clearly wants to have it all in place before he reveals it. He may have had problems replacing guys too; this is no small commitment.

It's a big ask for guys with day jobs, but whatever team he assembles I'm sure it will be top class.

Dessie will be different to Gavin and he needs to be. He's certainly a more open, accommodating personality, someone far more inclined to engage with the outside world. That shouldn't change. The worst thing he could do is try to reinvent himself now into some kind of Gavin clone - distant, routinely formal, evasive.

A part of me loved the way Gavin went about his business because it was clear that he didn't give a fiddlers what anybody outside the bubble thought.

But Dessie's way is to show more emotion. I've known him for years and he needs, above all now, to trust himself. And, believe me, there's a hard edge to him that I've encountered on and off the field.

In terms of the latter, I remember being accosted by Dessie at a function one night in Croke Park when the GPA was much younger and fighting for the most basic of players' rights. They were getting little traction in Kerry because, to be honest, we were already well looked after by our county board.

So we never signed up to the GPA, but that was more through ambivalence than any hostility. If somebody had put the forms in front of us, we'd have had no problem signing. But we weren't going looking for them.

Anyway, Dessie went through me for a shortcut this night. He asked me were we that arrogant in Kerry that we didn't care? I remember being caught off-guard and ending up kind of speechless.

Some time later, I got around to explaining our situation to him, that we weren't taking any kind of stand. That we'd be quite happy to row in behind them. Anytime I meet him since, I find him absolutely sound. There's a real likeable, social side to him. But one thing I love about him too is that he leaves you in no doubt that he'd cut you in two to win a game for Dublin.

When we met the Dubs in those two All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2001, the sound of Dessie's voice was something I'll never forget.

It had a rasp. He made it crystal clear to anyone around him that he'd do whatever it took. That, for those 70 minutes, his feelings towards Kerry would be ratcheted close enough to hatred. He understood that that was the head space you needed to put yourself in. We had it. He had it.

But a thing that distinguishes Dessie is his human side. He has that holistic view of what the inter-county experience has to be for the modern player. His success at underage was franked by an interest in his footballers as people. He had the intelligence to see beyond the player. I think all great managers have that.

And I happen to believe that the three best coaches Dublin football has had since Heffo are Pat Gilroy, Gavin and Farrell. The last 10 years have amounted to a perfect storm.

Why did Gavin go? Honestly, I've no idea. I'd imagine the job is mentally exhausting and, maybe, you just reach a point where it feels as if you've taken it as far as you can.

But I do think it's interesting that, of the players, only Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O'Gara have walked away. That tells me there's still incredible hunger in that group. Because, there's a lot of lads in that Dublin squad who've got little or no game time, but they still feel they're part of something special.

Dessie needs to maintain that.

If he makes it six-in-a-row, I think it'll be hugely deflating for the chasing pack. Because it'll send a message that this is business-as-usual with the city team. That Dublin have just kicked on again.

Think about that.

Kerry, Mayo and Tyrone have been fast-tracking young players to the front-line in a bid to chase the Dubs down.

Seanie O'Shea and David Clifford had to become main men the moment they stepped into a senior Kerry dressing-room.

That won't be the case for Ó Cofaigh Byrne or Conor McHugh or Aaron Byrne, Sean Bugler or Colm Basquel now if Dessie chooses to go with them. They'll be assimilated gently. No other team in the country has that luxury.

So if Dublin keep Sam Maguire in 2020, I think the rest of the game is in trouble. Because, right now, I think a full-strength Dublin beats Kerry in four games out of five. If that's still the case next September, then Dessie is the new Messiah.

And, much as I like the man, that simply must not happen.

