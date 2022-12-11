MALACHY O’ROURKE attended a gala banquet as a guest of the Glen club in 2018 and during the night enquired as to when they had last won a Derry senior title.

The answer – never in their history – shocked him. So when the call came a couple of years later asking about his availability to manage them after his time with Monaghan had ended, it piqued his interest.

Two years on, they are back-to-back Derry champions and now Ulster club champions, dethroning a Kilcoo side who were reigning All-Ireland champions and were chasing a third successive Ulster title, a feat which Crossmaglen (twice), Scotstown and Armagh’s Clan na Gael had achieved before.

You can’t underestimate the scale of their achievement. As their captain Connor Carville referenced from the podium, they have endured the tag of being mentally weak and lacking character for long enough, racking up underage successes everywhere without ever converting it to something more tangible. Beating Kilcoo to end their reign as champions completely validates their transformation now.

Almost 12 months ago Glen had come away from the same venue – Armagh’s Athletic Grounds, which was declared playable yesterday after a morning inspection – on the wrong side of an extra-time goal. It was that tight. And when Kilcoo went on to win a first All-Ireland title it was clear how close to the summit they were themselves.

“To win your first ever (Derry) title is a big thing but straight away I knew the boys were hungry, ambitious and wanted to drive on again,” said Glen manager O’Rourke.

It was a fractious affair for much of it with flashpoints erupting everywhere – even after the final whistle in one exchange. But it was an absorbing battle nonetheless, with both sides showing far more ambition than they had in their 2021 meeting, the slowest of slow bicycle races for most of it.

This time Glen got out of the traps early, squeezing the Kilcoo kick-out sufficiently to build a five-point lead inside 10 minutes without reply. In Ulster club football, especially between an immovable object and an irresistible force like them, five points can be an irretrievable margin.

​But it was the All-Ireland champions giving chase and that demanded respect. It quickly manifested when Aaron Branagan broke through on to Dylan Ward’s pass after the midfielder had gathered a Paul Devlin sideline close to goals and Branagan’s shot to beat Connlan Bradley on 12 minutes to change the tone of the game.

The ‘needle’ between them intensified significantly after that. So much so that even one of the most experienced referees in the game, Joe McQuillan – no stranger to these powderkeg afternoons – with the most recent All-Ireland final referee Seán Hurson running one of the lines for him, struggled to keep a cap on it at times.

For that they’d have required 360 degree vision to capture so many of the incidents that raised the temperature in that second quarter, though control was restored with some delicate balance from the Cavan official after that.

By the 17th minute Kilcoo had Paul Devlin black-carded but they consolidated for the next 10 minutes and were only two points behind when he returned, having gone into that 10-minute period just one behind (0-5 to 1-1).

But the delays to treat a series of Kilcoo injuries in that period reduced ball in play time considerably, highlighting again how it can so easily be exploited.

Glen also had to be concerned at the attention off the ball that Conor Glass was receiving and it wasn’t picked up on sufficiently. His marker Ward was yellow-carded and subsequently replaced at half-time, but it felt like every step Glass took drew a reaction from a Kilcoo player.

The champions had a chance to get in front just before the break when Ryan Dougan took down Jerome Johnston after a delightful ball over the top by Shealan Johnston but Devlin drove the penalty wide with a glance off the post.

Had it gone in, O’Rourke conceded it would have made the game a lot more difficult.

“I still felt we were playing well. On the run of play we probably deserved the lead and I thought we were the better team for a long stretch in the first half,” he said.

The second half was cagey at times and Kilcoo came closest to a goal when Ceilum Doherty was denied by Bradley, with Jerome Johnston bottled up in the follow up.

Glen had to be supremely economic, registering just three wides throughout, and while they were more adventurous, especially early on, a disciplined and organised defence was the pillar of this win, the blocks executed by Glass and the outstanding Conleth McGuckian in the closing minutes reflecting that.

It was McGuckian who showed the ingenuity to break this game at a pivotal time. His dash along the stand side sideline to open up for Ethan Doherty to put Glen two points clear, 0-11 to 1-6, in the 55th minute, provided their first score for 10 minutes. They were flagging, but that score revived them.

When they went three clear soon after Kilcoo had to open up more and that left them exposed for an injury-time goal from Alex Doherty with McGuckian sidefooting over the top to him after Dougan, a powerful force throughout from full-back and right through the middle, had broken a Kilcoo kick-out.

For Kilcoo joint-manager Conleith Gilligan, the deposed champions will take much from this defeat.

“It would be nice to come and win every game, but that’s not life and a lot of times young players learn a hell of a lot more about themselves in defeat and how they come out of that,” he said.

Glen led throughout and Gilligan felt that made the difference. “If we had got level we probably would have rattled them but that always gave them that cushion and they are very good at keeping the ball.”

Glen meet Moycullen in an All-Ireland semi-final in early January and the question of the availability of Ciarán McFaul, referenced by captain Carville in his speech, was raised afterwards.

McFaul is still in the US facing charges for assault in Boston, where he was for the summer. O’Rourke said there have been a number of “false dawns” about a possible return of a player he said was a “massive, massive part of the team last year, a lynchpin.

“We don’t really know what is happening but hopefully there is a wee bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”

Scorers – Glen: D Tallon 0-5 (5f); A Doherty 1-0; E Bradley 0-2 (2f); R Dougan, C McGuckian, E Doherty, C Glass, J Doherty 0-1 each.

Kilcoo: Aaron Branagan 1-1; P Devlin 0-2 (2f); R McEvoy (f), D Branagan, J Johnston (m) 0-1 each.

Glen – C Bradley; C Carville, R Dougan, M Warnock; T Flanagan, C Mulholland, E Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Mulholland, C McGuckian, C Convery; J Doherty, D Tallon, A Doherty. Subs: C McCabe for Convery (57).

Kilcoo – N Kane; N Branagan; R McEvoy, A Branagan; E Branagan, D Branagan, M Rooney; Aaron Morgan, D Ward; C Doherty, R Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, J Johnston, P Devlin. Subs: Anthony Morgan for Ward (h-t), S Óg McCusker for E Branagan (56).

Ref – J McQuillan (Cavan).