To the Mayo born: Foursome leave legacy of unswerving loyalty and perseverance

On the third day of the New Year came the first announcement. Donal Vaughan confirmed that he would be retiring from the Mayo football panel after 117 appearances stretching back to 2009. The decision, he said, was made with a "heavy heart" before he proceeded to list off many of the people to whom he owed a debt of gratitude.

There is a story told about a time Mayo were in session with the team psychologist, Kieran Shannon, who was having them visualise the day after winning an All-Ireland final. An appealing vista had started to form when Vaughan raised his hand. He spoke of something he'd read in Seán Óg Ó hAilpín's autobiography; that the day after winning an All-Ireland was the first day to start thinking about winning the next one.

The next morning, as Vaughan saw it, he'd be in the gym working towards winning another title. The revelation threatened to kill the buzz in the room so Mickey Conroy, another of the players present, put up his hand and said that unless the gym was called the residents' bar you would not find him there the day after Mayo won the All-Ireland.

That was 2013, a year Vaughan was in flying form, but another that ended in crushing September disappointment. Children who joined their families on the long journey home from Croke Park after losing to Dublin had become men when Vaughan finally decided it was time to shuffle off into a quieter existence a week ago today.

He politely declined to add to his short statement. It had been a frustrating final year with little football played, and none for Mayo, injuries having contributed. Vaughan is Cork-born and both parents are from the county. The family moved to the west due to business reasons when he was a young boy. But he became as devoted as any to the green and red cause over time, even if in recent years he is said to have mellowed from the obsessive character depicted in his earlier days.

The retirement of a 30-something over winter is not unusual, but Vaughan's departure was quickly followed by three more Mayo players on consecutive days. Monday claimed probably the most surprising of them. Even if he was the oldest at 37, and longest serving, David Clarke looked like he could have continued for another year at least.

But after 133 appearances spanning 20 seasons, Clarke had made his mind up. Having "lived my dream" he declared in a statement on the county board website that he had pulled off his last save in a Mayo jersey. Then on Tuesday, Tom Parsons announced his exit. He made his 36th and last championship appearance as a second half substitute in the All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary in December. Parsons referred to a journey that had "joy, passion, some heartache, resilience and meaning".

Finally, on Wednesday, Seamie O'Shea, often the midfield partner of Parsons back to their minor days, followed suit, making one final leap. He made 51 championship appearances, the first in 2010, and said he considered himself "incredibly fortunate" to play alongside "an extraordinary group of players".

Of the four who went, only Clarke had been a regular starter. Parsons had two National League starts in early 2020 and almost 20 minutes on the field in the All-Ireland semi-final. He was in the match day squad for the final but didn't get on the field. Having first played for Mayo in 2008 under John O'Mahony at just 20, Parsons had two terms under James Horan without starting a championship match in either, although injuries were a factor to some extent.

Vaughan and O'Shea didn't make the match day squad for the recent All-Ireland final. Vaughan's last appearance, like O'Shea, was against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final of 2019. Injuries delayed the start of O'Shea's career with the Mayo senior team, after he won an All-Ireland under 21 medal in 2006. The year before, Mayo reached the All-Ireland minor final with O'Shea and Parsons in the middle of the field. That same year Clarke made his senior championship debut.

You would not be a Mayo footballer for very long without having serious mettle and resilience. Each of the players who left over the last week showed extraordinary levels of commitment to last as long as they did. Maybe it becomes too Masonic and earnest at times when you hear of Vaughan setting his alarm for the middle of the night to maintain his hydration levels. But Mayo's failure to win an All-Ireland in five final appearances, six if you include the 2016 replay, was not down to an absence of commitment or hard work. And those players' efforts were an ample tribute to the unquenchable Mayo spirit - for it was never safe to assume they were finished. In no small part to their efforts, Mayo provided Dublin with the most sustained challenge of any county over the last ten years.

Last summer, Clarke spoke of the efforts he made to get back into the team during lockdown in 2020, having lost his place towards the end of the 2019 championship to Robbie Hennelly. The interview was given to Liam Swift of Reusch Ireland (the gloves manufacturer for whom Clarke is an ambassador). Clarke said that he roped in his wife to throw the ball at him when practising at home and had his two daughters involved in yoga online sessions, along with the training regime prescribed by the Mayo management.

His longevity was remarkable, as was the pendulum swing of his fortunes. In 2001 ,when just 17, he was called into the senior county panel by then manager Pat Holmes. He was still in secondary school in Ballina when he won a National League medal that spring. Peter Burke held the number one jersey at the time and would later be his coach from 2011 to '18, a huge influence and confidante.

After a cruciate injury stalled his early career, his championship debut arrived in 2005 and he played in the All-Ireland final defeats of 2006 and 2012, before injury derailed him a year later, causing him to miss the final against Dublin. By 2014, James Horan's final year as manager first time around, Clarke was 30, and played no match in league or championship. In 2015, under Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly, Mayo rotated the goalkeeping position in the league. Clarke regained his place for the championship, only to suffer another injury during the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Donegal. Hennelly played the second half of the game and retained his place for the two semi-final matches against Dublin.

In 2016 he ran the full gamut of emotions. Under Stephen Rochford, Hennelly was first choice in the championship but Clarke won back his place after the defeat to Galway in the Connacht semi-final. Then came a colossal hammer blow when he was dropped for the All-Ireland final replay, the management swayed by Hennelly's reputation as a better kick-out option. The gamble backfired spectacularly, Clarke replacing Hennelly when black-carded shortly after half-time.

John Healy, Clarke's former manager and teammate in Ballina, had this to say in 2016: "He has had to spend a good few years on the bench, which would have been very hard for him knowing the talent he has. Many others would have thrown in the towel but he would not give in."

That comment was passed only a short time before Clarke was dropped for the All-Ireland final replay. He carried on, refused to let it be his epitaph, and finished the year as an All Star. He won back his place and his performances were recognised with a second All Star award in 2017. Having lost his place to Hennelly towards the conclusion of the 2019 championship, Clarke again proved his durability in getting back on the team for their recent championship run. His injury list includes an anterior cruciate ligament tear (2002), posterior cruciate ligament (2011) and a severe tendon tear in 2013. It shouldn't be overlooked that he was, aside from being extremely tough, one of the finest shot-stoppers in the game over the last 15 years.

His first senior championship in 2005 was while John Maughan was in charge. A week later Mayo minors began their campaign with a match against Roscommon, with Stephen Rochford one of the selectors. They had a number of future seniors like Seamie O'Shea (in his second year as a minor), Tom Parsons, Tom Cunniffe, Ger Cafferkey, Mikie Sweeney, Aidan Campbell, Chris Barrett and Pearce Hanley. They demolished Roscommon by 4-12 to 0-7 at MacHale Park. The midfield partnership was Parsons and O'Shea. They went on to reach the All-Ireland final but neither midfielder started due to injuries, although O'Shea did come off the bench in the loss to Down. The next year O'Shea won an All-Ireland medal at under 21, but he had to wait until 2010 before he made his senior championship bow.

Two years earlier, like a man in a hurry, Parsons played in the senior championship against Sligo aged 20, and later the same year went to Australia with Seán Boylan's Irish squad for the international rules series. The following season he was captain of the under 21 team that won Connacht. After playing in the league in 2011, in James Horan's first year in charge, he was cut from the panel for the championship.

Having won a senior championship with his club Charlestown Sarsfields in 2009, he suffered a double blow in 2011 with his removal from the Mayo squad followed by relegation to intermediate ranks for his club. Despite work seeing Parsons relocate to Cardiff, he flew home on nine consecutive weekends to help the club make an instant return from intermediate in 2012.

On the back of strong club displays into 2013 he was recalled by Horan in 2014 for the league before injury interrupted his progress ahead of the championship. He came on during both games against Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final, a defeat which marked Horan's exit. The following summer, he made his first championship start in five years under Pat Homes and Noel Connelly. In the intervening years he missed out on two All-Ireland finals, but his return in 2015 led to an All Star nomination, repeated two years later when he was unlucky not to win an award. In his comeback year, 2015, he resumed his old midfield partnership with O'Shea.

They were the midfield partnership when Mayo returned to the All-Ireland final for the third time in the decade in 2016 under Rochford. Having been black carded against Dublin in the previous year's semi-final replay, O'Shea was outstanding in the final replay a year later, with Mayo falling short by a point. All four players who retired in the last week started the 2017 final, another one-point defeat by Dublin.

Parsons, who moved to live and work in Dublin in 2014, refused to let an atrocious compound knee injury suffered early in the Connacht quarter-final defeat by Galway in 2018 finish his career. He could have been forgiven if he had waved the white flag at that stage. Playing alongside O'Shea, the injury not only ruled him out of county football for 20 months, it also meant he couldn't work for half a year. He had a dislocated knee, three ruptured knee ligaments, torn knee ligaments, a torn calf and torn hamstring. At 30 it looked career ending.

Mayo later went out of the championship in the qualifiers in Newbridge while Parsons went into rehab. When he made it back in August 2019 as a substitute against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final, it was O'Shea he replaced. He might not have been the player he was but Horan brought him back on merit, not out of sentiment. That he made it back at all was staggering given the circumstances.

Injury hit O'Shea that year when he dislocated a shoulder against Tipperary in the qualifiers at Semple Stadium. With Horan back in charge the following year, and intent on blooding new players and trying different formations, O'Shea missed out on the National League win. Another of the Dublin-based players, he managed to work his way back into the team with substitute appearances in the qualifier against Galway and the Super 8 match against Kerry before he started the matches against Meath and Donegal. He also started the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin beside Matthew Ruane, his final competitive appearance for the county, replaced in the 61st minute by Parsons.

A new life is about to begin for all four players who have now stepped off the inter-county carousel. The messages they impart for those who follow is of unswerving loyalty and perseverance. You could not get more Mayo than that.