To the Mayo born: Foursome leave legacy of unswerving loyalty and perseverance

 

A view of Croke Park during the warm up prior to last month's All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

A view of Croke Park during the warm up prior to last month's All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

On the third day of the New Year came the first announcement. Donal Vaughan confirmed that he would be retiring from the Mayo football panel after 117 appearances stretching back to 2009. The decision, he said, was made with a "heavy heart" before he proceeded to list off many of the people to whom he owed a debt of gratitude.

There is a story told about a time Mayo were in session with the team psychologist, Kieran Shannon, who was having them visualise the day after winning an All-Ireland final. An appealing vista had started to form when Vaughan raised his hand. He spoke of something he'd read in Seán Óg Ó hAilpín's autobiography; that the day after winning an All-Ireland was the first day to start thinking about winning the next one.

The next morning, as Vaughan saw it, he'd be in the gym working towards winning another title. The revelation threatened to kill the buzz in the room so Mickey Conroy, another of the players present, put up his hand and said that unless the gym was called the residents' bar you would not find him there the day after Mayo won the All-Ireland.

