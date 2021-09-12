‘To see him after the game was good. And to come home and see family and all was very emotional’ – Conor McKenna

Not long after the final whistle, a photo emerged on social media of Tyrone's Conor McKenna celebrating with Westmeath footballer Ray Connellan on the edge of the Croke Park pitch.

The pair had been firm friends for the period where their AFL adventures overlapped and McKenna is clearly emotional in the photo. Perhaps only the Athlone man could fully understand what he walked away from in Australia and, in turn, what winning with Tyrone meant.

“Ray was one of my good friends over there and he probably knows more than most people how much I wanted to come home and do that,” McKenna said in the bowels of the Hogan stand.

“So to see him after the game was good. And to come home and see family and all was very emotional.”

McKenna made no secret of the fact that he was coming home to win an All-Ireland, a bold move considering Dublin were in the midst of their record breaking run and Kerry, with their stream of underage winning teams coming of age, were considered to be most likely to inherit Dublin’s title.

But McKenna had been at the 2018 final while still under contract at Essendon. It was an experience that copper fastened his desire to return here. He has no hesitation in saying that had Tyrone won that day, he’d have been conflicted.

“Watching that in 2018 I really had a sick feeling in my stomach, if they had have won I would have been happy for them obviously but very disappointed for myself so I came home and its probably perfect timing. It still really hasn’t sunk in now that final whistle going, winning an All Ireland … it’s madness,” said McKenna, who becomes the fourth footballer to win an All-Ireland after a stint in the AFL, following in the footsteps of Dermot McNicholl (1993), Brian Stynes (1995) and Tadhg Kennelly (2009).

Few have given up as much to win an All Ireland with their county !! Congrats @CMckenna7 â¥ï¸â¥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/94R5m76imP — John Connellan (@johnC_BL) September 11, 2021

“I knew the team was good enough to get there. I was just another cog (in the wheel), and I just happened to come in at the right time.

“There’s boys in there for ten or twelve years and have put in a serious shift, and there’s a few of them have been here a year or two, and have won an All-Ireland.

“It’s the boys that have been there for seven or eight years that have built that up, and we have maybe put that bit extra to it.”

McKenna set up Darren McCurry for what proved to be the decisive goal but he insists there’s more to come from both himself and Tyrone.

“I haven’t been good at all this year. I have done bits and pieces but I haven’t been … even today I wasn’t good, so there’s plenty to work on for myself.

“But it’s not about me, it’s about the team. The best teams never stop learning and getting better.

“That’s how they keep winning, so that’s what the goal is, just to keep improving for every player.

“It’s been proven all year our bench wins us the games. Cathal (McShane) comes on, Darragh (Canavan), Tiernan McCann, Ben McDonnell and they all make an impact. Cathal gets a goal and it makes a massive difference. You know if you get 60 minutes on the shift with your starting players and you’ll probably come off and let the next boy on, they make a massive difference.

He continued: "I still don’t believe we’re as good as we can be. I think we’re operating at 60-70 per cent. We made a lot of mistakes throughout the Kerry game and today.

“But we’ve only been a year with the new management and we still haven’t probably clicked fully.

“So there’s a lot more improvement to come from us. So that’s really the goal now.

“We’ll enjoy this for the next couple of weeks, and get back at it next year.

“There’s players there not even making the squad that could be starting in that team, and if they were staring you wouldn’t be shocked.

“You have seen Feargal and Brian giving boys chances, and the team has changed that much, you don’t know who is going to play half the time. So the squad we have there is very, very strong.”