'To be dismissed like that isn’t pleasant' - Kevin McStay insists he wasn't sent off after he hit linesman with a ball

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay insisted he had not been sent off by referee Ciaran Branagan following an incident with a sideline official during his side’s seven-point defeat to Donegal.

According to McStay he was instead ‘asked to leave the sideline’ by Branagan following a heated exchange with the officials after the end of the first-half.

A frustrated McStay threw the ball from distance at linesman Niall Cullen and he then remonstrated angrily with the refereeing team on the way to the dressing room.

Absolute peach of a throw in fairness. pic.twitter.com/L5XO7OEU5J — David Lawlor (@staggy_dev) July 21, 2018

McStay visited the referee during the interval to apologies for his behaviour, where he says he was asked to take a back seat. McStay did not sit in the stand for the second period, but instead took a chair on the side of the pitch alongside the Roscommon dug out.

“We got two dreadful calls, the last two big calls of the first-half,” said McStay.

“Michael Murphy’s point where he pushed one of our lads out of the way before kicking it over. Fair play to Michael, he’s a big strong man. I have huge admiration for him, but it should have been a free out for barging or leading (with the) hand.

“The one before half-time, everyone in the stadium knew that was a free. Ciaran (Branagan) was apparently blindsided. I totally accept that. The linesman wasn’t blindsided. He had a perfect view, for me. I asked him to relay the free. This happens all the time.

“He just blanked me, told me to get out of his space. To be dismissed like that isn’t pleasant. That was the bit that annoyed me the most.

“I was a bit aggressive to him, he felt. I threw a ball. I had no intention of hitting him, it apparently landed on his shoulders, head. When that was made known to me, I came in and apologised. It was accepted, as far as I know.

“The referee then told me he was going to have to go with his linesman, he says, 'you were overly aggressive and I’m going to have to ask you to sit down for the second half.”

Following back-to-back defeats Roscommon cannot now reach the last four, but they still have one game remaining in the Super 8s when they face Dublin at Croke Park, and McStay will have to wait and see if he has officially been sent off and if he will be suspended.

“If you want to do something with me, fine. Why don’t they do something with the officials? Why don’t they tidy that up and see how they are performing,” said the Roscommon manager.

