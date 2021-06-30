Tipp's Sweeney believes tiered championship ‘long overdue’

Tipperary All-Star footballer Conor Sweeney has come out strongly in favour of a tiered championship, insisting such a move is “long overdue”.

Debate has raged as to the best structure for the All-Ireland SFC after a series of mismatches last weekend on the competition’s opening two days.

Tipp, having upset the odds to lift last year’s Munster title, and Cavan – who did likewise in Ulster – have been used as examples for those opposed to any splintering of the All-Ireland series.

However, Sweeney, who became the first Premier County man to lift the Munster Cup in 85 years last November, says only the provincial championships should be retained in their current guise.

He also feels the championship must be tiered along the lines of the Allianz League, one of the proposals at Special Congress later this year.

“I think the gap between the top teams and the bottom teams is too big and I think the Championship needs something now,” he said at AIB’s media launch of their championship sponsorship.

“You see Sligo getting a hammering from Mayo and their season is over. That’s not good for anyone, it’s no good for Mayo and it’s definitely no good for Sligo.

“There is a need for two tiers, at the very least. I’ve no problem playing a second tier. If you’re good enough to get out of it, then go and win your Division 3 or Division 4, or win the Tailteann Cup and earn your right to play for the Sam Maguire.

“It’s the way forward. It’s well overdue at this stage, anyway.”

Tipp were relegated to Division 4 by Wicklow, meaning they begin their defence of Munster as massive underdogs against Kerry in Thurles in two weeks’ time.

“I’d love to keep the provincial system, just move it forward to spring and have it as a separate competition to the All-Ireland,” Sweeney explained.