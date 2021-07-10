Tipp’s reign ends after predictable beating at hands of the Kingdom

Tipperary’s reign as Munster champions, achieved after an 85-year wait, ended in Semple Stadium with a predictable beating — but the massacre some feared did not materialise.

Even after losing Michael Quinlivan to a red card, and playing with 13 men for 10 minutes after the second water break, they managed to bow out with a degree of respectability.

But the result was never in doubt. Tipperary’s progress in Gaelic football over the last 10 years has given all outsiders hope, with the All-Ireland win at minor under David Power followed by strong performances at U-21 and senior, including an All-Ireland semi-final appearance in 2016.

Last year’s Munster title came, of course, with the convenient omission of Kerry from their pathway, but they took their opportunity with courage and conviction and created one of the most memorable championship days for some time.

Their journey from last year’s high to here has been difficult and soul-searching.

A thumping defeat from Mayo in the All-Ireland semi final brought them back down to earth and after the resumption of football following the long Covid break they have struggled to be anything like the vibrant team of recent years.

An obvious contender for promotion from Division 3, their form slumped, ending in relegation with a play-off defeat by Longford. In the group stages they had only one win, over Wicklow, out of three.

There were mitigating factors.

Last year’s entire half-back line of Robbie Kiely, Bill Maher and Kevin Fahey, two of whom won All-Star nominations, were unavailable for the recent league, while Philip Austin, Liam Casey and Colin O’Riordan, who is back playing for Sydney Swans in the AFL, were also ruled out, Austin having retired.

Those losses for a county like Tipperary are difficult to carry.

Kerry came into the match in menacing form, having thrashed Clare by 17 points in the opening round in Killarney two weeks ago, leaving captain Paul Murphy on the bench.

Murphy came on in the second half and they could afford the luxury of taking off David Clifford before the end, having scored a brilliant first-half goal.

With Paudie Clifford pulling the strings in attack, and Seán O’Shea accurate from frees, they won comfortably without ever hitting the heights they are capable of, and now face Cork in Killarney in two weeks.

There they will again be overwhelming favourites and gunning for retribution after last year’s shock defeat.

Facing the wind in the first half, Tipperary dropped Brian Fox back as a sweeper, which was effective for the opening 15 minutes until Clifford scored a stunning goal, delivering a fearsome shot to the roof of the net, after Gavin White managed to work his way through a maze of defenders.

Referee Niall Cullen played a good advantage when the Kerry wing-back was fouled in the early part of his run and the goal led to a quick brace of points from David Geaney and an O’Shea free to move Kerry into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead at the first water break.

Tipperary’s heavy defence came at a cost, with Kerry’s spare man, Tom O’Sullivan, moving up the field to kick two first-half points, with Kerry recovering from a first half penalty goal concession that gave Tipp brief hope.

Jack Kennedy and Kevin Fahey kicked good scores from play in the second quarter but Kerry had opened a seven-point lead 10 minutes from half time.

O’Shea, involved in much of their creative work up front, scored seven points before half-time, five of them from frees coughed up by an overworked Tipp backline.

Kennedy, one of Tipp’s best players in the first half, won the penalty which gave them some respite from the almost constant wave of Kerry pressure, using neat footwork to make it through a gap before being fouled by White.

Up stepped captain Conor Sweeney to send Shane Ryan the wrong way. But Kerry treated this like a minor irritation.

David Moran fielded the kick-out and O’Shea had a point from play after working a looped move with David Clifford. That was the start of an unbroken four-point sequence before the interval, leaving Kerry 1-11 to 1-3 in front.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, with Tipp still clinging on, Kerry sent of Tommy Walsh and Killian Spillane, who was quickly on the scoresheet to open up a nine point lead.

Tipp’s chances were gone without a trace when Quinlivan was sent off on a straight red card in the 49th minute after a tangle with Gavin Crowley, the referee indicating a striking action.

Worse was to follow just before the final water break when Brian Fox had done well to block a goal effort by Seán O’Shea. While waiting for the resulting ‘45’, which was O’Shea’s first miss of the day from dead balls, the referee black carded Tipp sub Jason Lonergan, leaving them down to 13 players for the following 10 minutes.

They managed to score as much as Kerry, a single point, in the time Lonergan was off the field.

By then, leading by nine points, Kerry could afford to take off their leading attacker Clifford and save him from the threat of needless injury. Killian Spillane’s three points off the bench will help him stake a claim for a starting place in the final.

Scorers — Kerry: S O’Shea 0-8 (5, 1 45); D Clifford 1-2 (f); K Spillane 0-3; T O’Sullivan 0-2; P Geaney, P Clifford, D O’Connor, D Moran 0-1. Tipperary: C Sweeney 1-4 (1-0 pen, 3f), J Kennedy 0-3 (2f); K Fahey 0-1.

Kerry: S Ryan; B Ó Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; S O’Brien, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, M Burns, P Clifford. Subs: P Murphy for Breen (42); T Walsh for Geaney & K Spillane fr Burns (46); J Barry for D Clifford (54); T Morley for Crowley (62).

Tipperary: E Comerford; S O’Connell, J Feehan, C O’Shaugnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; J Kennedy, C Kennedy; E Moloney, C Bowe, P Looram; B Fox, C Sweeney, M Quinlivan. Subs: J Lonergan for Moloney (19); P Feehan for Looran (ht); S O’Brien for Bowe (52); S Foley for O’Shaughnessy (60); Colman Kennedy for Conal Kennedy (69).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).