Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan extends his stay with the Sydney Swans

Colin O'Riordan is staying with the Sydney Swans for another year. Photo: Sportsfile

Tipperary footballer Colin O'Riordan has extended his deal with the AFL’s Syndey Swans by a year, meaning the 25-year-old will be part of the side's 2022 campaign.

A medium defender for Sydney, O'Riordan has made 29 appearances for the club, including six last season, scoring one goal and with a career average of 11.7 disposals. He made his debut in 2018 after signing with the club in 2015 as a rookie.

Sydney Swans' executive general manager Charlie Gardiner highlighted his importance to the squad.

"O'Riordan is a valued presence both on and off the field at the club," he said.

"Despite battling injury this year, his character never wavered as an exceptional person and valued team-mate, and this was evident when he was awarded the 2021 Barry Round Best Clubman. We look forward to seeing what the Irish defender can do in 2022."

Last year, O'Riordan received permission to return home temporarily, which allowed him to feature in Tipperary's successful Munster SFC final win when they ended an 85-year wait for provincial football glory by beating Cork in the November decider, while they went on to play at Croke Park in the All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.

That Munster decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh had been his first appearance for the Premier County since his departure for Australia.

