Tipperary football selector Shane Stapleton was taken to hospital following a collision with a Clare player during today's 0-11 to 0-11 draw in the Allianz National League at Cusack Park.

Tipperary selector taken to hospital after sideline collision against Clare

Clare's Jamie Malone was red carded after his momentum carried him into Stapleton on the sideline, who fell to the ground. The Tipp selector initially got up but a few minutes later fell again and was subsequently taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Stapleton will be kept overnight at University of Limerick Hospital for observation. A Tipperary GAA spokesman told Independent.ie that the collision appeared 'accidental with no intent from the player'.

The Premier County drew the game in Ennis after the home side landed a late free from Keelan Sexton to grab a share of the points. Tipperary impressed hugely in beating Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on the opening night on the league, before going down at home to Roscommon last weekend.

Online Editors