Tipperary return to Division Three after win over dogged London

Tipperary secured promotion from Division 4 of the National Football League after seeing off London by five points at FBD Semple Stadium Thurles.

With their promotion hopes in their own hands, the home side started brightly with Mark Russell and Conor Sweeney on target before Sean Hickey got London off the mark on the quarter hour. Tipp pushed on with points from Mikey O’Shea (2) and Kevin Fahey before the latter played in Mark Russell for a 21st minute goal.

A second Fahey point stretched the margin to eight points before the visitor’s finally turned their possession into scores with frees from Christopher Farley and Liam Gavaghan.

Following a Sean O’Connor point for Tipp, London enjoyed their best period with Matthew Walsh, Conal Gallagher and Gavaghan on target but an injury-time O’Connor free gave Tipp a 1-8 to 0-6 half time advantage.

A Jack Kennedy free extended the Tipp lead after the interval but the home side didn’t have things their own way as London threatened with Stephen Dornan blasting over from close range while Liam Gavaghan brought a fine save out of Michael O’Reilly.

Tipp became a little edgy in the second half, not as creative when in possession, relying on pointed frees from Conor Sweeney and Sean O’Connor to keep the Londoners at arm’s length with sub Stephen Quirke easing any nerves with an injury-time point to see the Premier county make an immediate return to Division 3 following their relegation last year.

They will meet Cavan in the Division 4 final next weekend.

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, J Harney; K Fahey (0-2), C O’Shaughnessy, R Kiely; C Kennedy (0-1), M Russell (1-1); M Kehoe, J Kennedy (0-1f), T Doyle; M O’Shea (0-2), C Sweeney (0-2f), S O’Connor (0-4, 3f). Subs: T Maher for Fahey (33-HT blood); C Deeley for Doyle (52); J Lonergan for Kehoe (58); S Quirke (0-1) for Russell (59); W Eviston for O’Shea (70+2); L Boland for O’Connor (70+3).

London: N Maher; E Wynne, M Moynihan, J Hynes (0-2); R O’Sloan, C Long, C Healy; S Dornan (0-1), L Gallagher; C Gallagher (0-1), L Gavaghan (0-4, 3f), E Walsh; C Farley (0-1f), S Hickey (0-1), H Walsh. Subs: F McMahon (0-1) for Healy (44); J Gallagher for Hickey (49); T Lenihan (0-1) for H Walsh (52); C McGonigle for Wynne (61); E Curran for Farley (62).

Ref: D Hickey (Carlow)