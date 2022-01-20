Tipperary name National League squad with Michael Quinlivan not included

DAVID POWER has announced a 32-man Tipperary panel for the upcoming Allianz Football League as the 2020 Munster champions seek to reverse their slide into the basement division.

The most eye-catching omission is that of Michael Quinlivan, albeit Power had already confirmed earlier this month that the Dublin-based 2016 All-Star would not be available because of work commitments.

Quinlivan previously stepped away in 2020, only for the arrival of Covid and the consequent delays and disruption to prompt a change of heart. The Clonmel Commercials ace returned to play a pivotal role as Tipp landed their first Munster SFC title in 85 years that November.

Veteran forward Brian Fox has retired, while other absentees include Pádraic Looram (work commitments) and Emmet Moloney (travelling).

Following the county’s shock demotion last June, Tipp will launch their Division 4 campaign against Waterford in Dungarvan on Sunday week, January 30.

TIPPERARY NFL PANEL: Bill Maher, Ciaran Cannon, Colm O’Shaughnessy, Colman Kennedy, Conal Kennedy, Conor Ryan, Conor Sweeney, Eanna McBride, Evan Comerford, Jack Harney, Jack Kennedy, Jason Lonergan, Jimmy Feehan, Kevin Fahey, Kuba Beban, Liam Ryan, Luke Boland, Mark O’Meara, Mark Russell, Martin Kehoe, Michael O’Reilly, Mikey O’Shea, Niall Heffernan, Paudie Feehan, Robbie Kiely, Sean O’Connor, Shane Foley, Shane O’Connell, Stephen Quirke, Steven O’Brien, Tommy Maher, Willie Eviston.