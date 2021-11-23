Tipperary footballer Brian Fox, 33, retires from inter-county game after 14 seasons

Tipperary’s Brian Fox has called time on his county career.



The Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill man served for 14 seasons, making his debut back in 2009. The crowning glory of his time with the county came 12 months ago when they secured Munster SFC honours for the first time in 85 years against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the weekend of the centenary of Bloody Sunday.



That was Fox’s sixth attempt to win a Munster final having lost previously at minor, U21 and senior level, with manager David Power paying tribute to the 33-year-old.



“Brian Fox has been a great servant to Tipperary Football, he has represented the blue and gold with great distinction over the years, he will be massive loss to the senior panel not only for his leadership on and off the pitch, but he was superb with all the new players that came into the panel, he was always there to help,” Power said. “On a personal note, I will never forget his face of pure emotion and joy when that final whistle was blown down in Cork last year and thank him for all the great memories, he was part off over the last ten years”.



In a statement released through the Tipperary county board, Fox described himself as "privileged".



“After 14 years playing with Tipperary, I feel now is the right time to step away from inter-county football. I feel very honoured to have been given the opportunity to represent my county and even more privileged to have played alongside and enjoyed a few successes with some of the most talented footballers Tipperary has ever produced.



“Firstly, I would like to thank all the Tipperary players I’ve shared a dressing room with. The great memories and friendships will always be prized more than any silverware won. I am also very grateful to the various managers and their backroom teams who gave me so much advice and encouragement throughout my career.



“I always received great support from the Tipperary County Board, team sponsors and the GPA. I wish to thank them all. I would like to make special mention of the Friends of Tipperary Football, a group of the most loyal supporters who follow the team to the four corners of the country and do their best to promote and grow football at all levels in Tipperary. It was a pleasure getting to know all of you and celebrate some special moments along the way.



“To my club, Eire Og Annacarty Donohill, a very special place, thanks to everyone in the club. We are a small but proud club, and I couldn’t have been prouder to have represented you for Tipperary. I look forward to many more years in the blue and white.



“My parents Kevin and Josefa, who instilled a huge love of Gaelic games in me and did everything to help me try and realise my dream of playing for Tipperary. My siblings Fiona, Karen and Kev, who in no small way helped me develop my competitive nature! And to all my extended family and friends who have travelled everywhere in convoy to support me and made those memorable moments all that bit more special. Thank you.



“I am very fortunate to have had the support of my wife Siobhan throughout the course of my career. She has seen all the highs and lows and often been the sympathetic ear after a tough loss, but that has just made the good days that bit sweeter. Last year's Munster final victory was obviously the highlight of my career, but getting to share it with her and our two children, Tadhg and Lily, made it all the more magical.



“Finally, I want to wish David and the lads all the best for the year ahead. I look forward to watching and roaring you on from the stands for what I’m sure will be many more great days. Tipp Abu”.

Read More



