Tipperary football manager David Power steps down with immediate effect

Informing Tipperary County Board of his decision, the 2020 Munster Championship winner said:

“Now that our season has ended, I have decided to step aside from the role of Tipperary senior football manager.

“The last four years have been some of the best of my life. I enjoyed every minute of trying to drive Tipperary football on, alongside some of the most passionate people you could ever meet. It was nothing short of a privilege.

“Results didn’t go our way this year, but we stood firm even though the wind was blowing against us. We lost so many players, key warriors, through injury, travel and retirement but even with all those knock backs, our panel worked so hard this season.

“We had 35 players training every night and I would like to thank them for the massive effort, and for the fight they showed. That desire that will stand to Tipp football in the years ahead. There are several young players now coming through the system with senior experience and I hope they drive the county on.

“I would like to thank the management team of Charlie McGeever, Declan Browne, Tommy Toomey, Elaine Harte, and Sean Barry and all the previous coaches that helped me over the last four seasons with the senior team. Their unbroken loyalty and commitment to Tipp football is just unbelievable.”

Power had led Tipperary to the Covid-19 delayed Munster Championship crown, beating Cork 07-17 to 0-14 in the final. It was Tipp's first Munster title in 85 years.

Tipperary County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy added “On behalf of the Tipperary County Board I would like to thank David for the considerable contribution he has made to Tipperary Football during his tenure as Minor, U21 and Senior Manager. David has been involved in some of the best days for Tipperary Football most recently winning the 2020 Munster Football Final. We wish David and his family all the best for the future”.