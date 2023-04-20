| 11°C Dublin

Tipperary cruise to 21-point point Munster MFC win over Waterford

Tipperary 3-18 Waterford 1-3

Tipperary were too good at Semple Stadium. Image: Sportsfile.

Tipperary were too good at Semple Stadium. Image: Sportsfile.

The Tipperary minor footballers enjoyed an easy 21-point victory over Waterford in front of a small crowd at a sunny Semple Stadium.

Goals from Michael Connellan, Emmet Bonner and Liam Freaney along with six points from Ronan O'Brien gave John McNamara's side back to back wins. Ben Boland got a consolation goal for Waterford as they bowed out of the competition.

