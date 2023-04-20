Tipperary cruise to 21-point point Munster MFC win over Waterford

The Tipperary minor footballers enjoyed an easy 21-point victory over Waterford in front of a small crowd at a sunny Semple Stadium.

Goals from Michael Connellan, Emmet Bonner and Liam Freaney along with six points from Ronan O'Brien gave John McNamara's side back to back wins. Ben Boland got a consolation goal for Waterford as they bowed out of the competition.

An injury-time goal from wing back Michael Connellan gave the Premier a 1-6 to 0-2 advantage at the break. Billy Tierney converted two frees off the ground and Ronan O'Brien kicked two out of his hands. The home team lost full back Liam Kiely to injury after just six minutes.

It took wind-assisted Waterford thirteen minutes to raise a white flag via a Paddy McCarthy free. McCarthy got another in added time before Tipp opened up the Déise blanket defence and Connellan fisted to the net on 33 minutes.

Mark Neville sent over his second point with the first play of the second half. The home team cut loose in the third quarter as Ronan O'Brien, Louis Coughlan and Liam Freaney increased the gap to thirteen.

With twelve minutes left, Colm Sullivan sent Waterford defender Ben Boland through the middle and the skipper buried the ball to the bottom corner of the net (1-12 to 1-2). O'Brien responded with a point before Emmet Bonner intercepted a Déise kickout and blasted home. The winners could afford to shoot fourteen wides as Liam Freaney flicked a Billy Tierney 45 to the net on 57 minutes.

Scorers for Tipperary: R O'Brien 0-6 (3fs), L Freaney 1-2, M Connellan, E Bonner 1-0 each, M Neville 0-3, B Tierney (2fs), J O'Keeffe, T Whyte 0-2 each, L Coughlan 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: B Boland 1-0, P McCarthy 0-2 (2fs), C Sullivan 0-1.

Tipperary: P Boland; T Costello, L Kiely, C Ryan; M Connellan, B Tierney, J O'Keeffe; M O'Reilly, S Lewis; L Coughlan, L Freaney, M Neville; C Walsh, R O'Brien, E Bonner.

Subs: S Flanagan for Kiely (6), S O'Mahoney for Connellan (46), M McNamara for Walsh (50), T Whyte for O'Brien (52), C Fahey for Bonner (53).

Waterford: T Mullally; N Fahey, M McMaugh, N McCarthy; B Kelly, G Long, B Boland; S Prunty, O Buck; L Kiersey, F O'Brien, D Murphy; S Keappock, P McCarthy, D Jacob.

Subs: C Sullivan for Prunty (HT), S Kennedy for Keappock (HT), F Walsh for N McCarthy (44), I Holmes for Kiersey (46), C Cotter for P McCarthy (48).

Referee: E Ó Muircheartaigh (Kerry)