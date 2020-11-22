Tipperary claim first Munster senior football title in 85 years on Bloody Sunday centenary

22 November 2020; Conor Sweeney of Tipperary lifts the cup following the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This All-Ireland football championship may well go the way of the previous five but there was no shortage of poetry in Munster, as Tipperary claimed their first provincial title since 1935 on the weekend of the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

One hundred years and one day since Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan lost his life along with 13 others in Croke Park, the footballers from the Premier county, wearing commemorative jerseys, delivered a performance to do justice to the occasion and end their long wait for football success.

This was no smash and grab job either. Underdogs often find a way to strike late at the death and win against the head. But here David Power’s side were never headed and now head for Croke Park to take on Mayo on Sunday December 6 in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Tipp made the brightest start and clipped over three points of the game. Conor Sweeney (two) and Quinlivan grabbed those scores and that was a sign of things to come as they would deliver 0-7 between them before the day was out.

Cork got back level to ensure they went in at 0-5 each at the first water break, with Luke Connolly kicking four points from a variety of ranges and angles.

However there was little fluency to Cork’s attack while Tipp were starting to get some joy off Micheal Martin’s kick out, forcing the Nemo man to go long and then swarming around the break.

Tipp grew in confidence as the half wore on. The marauding Steven O’Brien, a Liam MacCarthy cup winner, found Liam Casey with a brilliant pass for a mark that was converted.

The mercurial Quinlivan steered one over from the outside of his boot from under the stand and then repeated the dose with his instep from the other side.

In response Cork mustered a response from Colm O’Callaghan and John O’Rourke but Tipperary were full value for their four point (0-11 to 0-7) interval lead.

And Power’s men went in at the break with a first Munster title in 85 years a very real possibility.

Tipp started the second half as they had the first – with a point from a Conor Sweeney mark. They might have went eight clear when a goal chance saw Steven O’Brien flick off the bar. Tipp subsequently had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out after it appeared a Tipp player had re-entered the field of play.

Still, Cork couldn’t capitalise and though Tipp struggled in front of goal in the third quarter, the Rebels, who had lost Luke Connolly at the break, were too wasteful in attack.

They got to within two points at one stage but Comerford booted over a point after Cork dissent had seen a free brought up. Even the introduction of Mark Keane, who had rescued the Rebels against Kerry, couldn’t save Cork who proved too wasteful in front of goal.

And from there the Premier held their nerve to make history on a historic weekend.

SCORERS – Tipperary: C Sweeney 0-7 (2m, 2f), M Quinlivan 0-5 (1f), L Casey 0-2 (1m), K Fahey, P Austin, E Comerford (1f) 0-1 each. Cork: L Connolly (2f 1 45), M Collins (3f) 0-4 each, J O’Rourke 0-2 each, B Hurley, C O’Callaghan, S White, C O’Mahony (1f) 0-1 each.

Cork: M Martin; K O’Donovan, M Shanley, P Ring; T Corkery, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, K O’Hanlon; J O’Rourke, C O’Callaghan, R Deane; M Collins, B Hurley, L Connolly SUBS: C O’Mahony for Connolly (HT), S Ryan for Ring (40), S White for O’Callaghan (44), M Hurley for Taylor (65)

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O’Brien, L Casey; Conal Kennedy, M Quinlivan, C O’Riordan; B Fox, C Sweeney, Colman Kennedy SUBS: L Boland for Colman Kennedy (53), P Feehan for K Fahey (54), M Keane for O’Hanlon (59), E Moloney for Fox (61), P Looram for Kiely (65), P Austin for Casey (71).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois)

