Tipperary book place in Munster MFC knockout stages with win over Clare

Tipperary 0-12 Clare 0-8

A third consecutive win stamped Tipperary’s ticket to the Munster MFC knockout stage, kicking three late points to eliminate Clare from the competition.

As it transpired, a win would have seen the visitors join Tipp in the ‘phase 1 final’ but their comeback ran out of steam before they were rocked by those knockout blows from Mark Neville, Louis Coughlan, and Liam Freaney.

Tipperary will now face Limerick in a fortnight’s time, with that result determining which team is to meet Cork or Kerry in either semi-final.

Tipp’s defence was at its mean best in the first half, led by the ball-regaining abilities of Cillian Ryan and Billy Tierney as they allowed just three points.

Midfielders Michael O’Reilly and Seán Lewis were directing their attack, with Freaney (two frees), Ronan O’Brien, Jamie O’Keeffe, Shane Ryan, Joey Quinn, and Billy Tierney (free) all profiting.

Daire Culligan was key to the Clare effort, his backheel keeping play alive for Evan Cahill’s opening point and winning and converting two further frees. 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time.

Clare pressed the Tipp kick-out and upped the tempo of their attacks as they cut the deficit to one. Ben Skerritt, Kevin Marrinan, Gearóid Barry, and Culligan reeled off points, with Coughlan providing the only reply.

Lewis was sin-binned for a trip but Tipp would win the black-card period 0-2 to 0-1. The hosts almost had a goal too, Eoin Byrne saving from Michael Connellan before Quinn tapped over the rebound.

Culligan had what transpired to be Clare’s final point in the 53rd minute before Neville’s monster score made it 0-10 to 0-8 as Lewis returned. By then, Tipp had weathered the storm.

Scorers – Tipperary:L Freaney 0-3 (3f); L Coughlan, J Quinn 0-2 each; B Tierney (f), J O’Keeffe, S Ryan, R O’Brien, M Neville 0-1 each. Clare: D Culligan 0-4 (2f); E Cahill, B Skerritt, G Barry, K Marrinan 0-1 each.

Tipperary:P Boland; R Myles, C Ryan, S Flanagan; M Connellan, B Tierney, J O’Keeffe; M O’Reilly, S Lewis; S Ryan, L Freaney, L Coughlan; J Quinn, R O’Brien, E Bonner. Subs: C Grace for S Ryan (42), M Neville for Bonner (52), C O’Gorman for O’Keeffe (58), T Whyte for Quinn (60+3).

Clare: E Byrne; A Killeen, C Hill, R Fitzpatrick; A Weaver, M Kelly, D Boyle; E Cahill; D Townsend, D Culligan, K Deegan Herlihy; G Barry, D McMahon, S O’Connell. Subs:K Marrinan for Skerritt (39), K O’Donoghue for O’Connell (40), D Brody for Barry (59).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick).