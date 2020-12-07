Tipp boss Power wins EirGrid Manager of the Month award for November

Tipperary football boss David Power has received the EirGrid Manager Moment of the Month for November.

Power’s well-earned selection will provide at least some minor solace after Sunday’s deflating All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.

But that 13-point defeat won’t obliterate the memory of Tipp’s ground-breaking achievement last month in capturing the county’s first Munster SFC title in 85 years.

In his very first season, Power has thrown history on its head and his leadership and judgement were instrumental in their three-point victory over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A massive last-minute call was the starting inclusion of Colin O’Riordan, five years after his departure to Australia for a professional AFL career with the Sydney Swans. Despite not having featured for Tipp since 2015, O’Riordan put on a sensational display in the final.

After a successful inaugural year, the monthly EirGrid award is back for the 2020 All-Ireland football and hurling championships, seeking to celebrate those managerial moments that change the course of a game – and season.

The winning manager each month will be awarded a premium sports watch.

"Power’s tactics, calls and in-depth knowledge of his team and their opponents played a vital role in leading his talented squad to victory. The Munster final win over Cork is a match that Tipperary supporters and fans of the game will remember for years to come," said Michael Mahon, chief infrastructure officer at EirGrid, the GAA’s official timing partner and sponsor of the EirGrid U20 football championship.

Online Editors