| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tipp and Cavan dramas can only have rolled off the production line in some fantasy factory

Roy Curtis

Expand

Close

A GAA afternoon that brought a glow to the skies transported an immortal line from the BBC’s golden age of sports broadcasting skidding across the years.

As first Tipp and then Cavan staged miraculous, electrifying coups, it was as if the words of Barry Davies had been tailored on Saville Row, or by Louis Copeland himself, to fit a Sunday that can only have rolled off the production line in some fantasy factory.

As a verbal portrait of euphoria, it is without flaw or kink.

Privacy