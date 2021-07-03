Times, venues, TV details and odds – your complete guide to the GAA weekend

A pirate’s hoard of silver has departed the Dublin dressing-room over the past year, between Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Darragh Macauley (eight All-Ireland medals each), Paddy Andrews, Darren Daly (both seven) Diarmuid Connolly, Paul Mannion (six apiece) and Jack McCaffrey (five).

Meanwhile, the status of Stephen Cluxton and Kevin McManamon who, with 16 Celtic Crosses between them, possess more than the rest of the current inter-county squads in Ireland combined, are as yet unknown.

Non-Dublin All-Ireland football medallists are an increasingly endangered species. Outside the Dublin dressing-room, there are 12 men with Celtic Crosses still playing inter-county football.

They are: Tommy Walsh (Kerry 2009); David Moran, Paul Murphy, Stephen O’Brien, Jack Sherwood, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue, Pa Kilkenny (all Kerry ’14); Michael Murphy, Neil McGee, Paddy McBrearty, Paddy McGrath (all Donegal ’12).

A 13th, Eoin Cadogan, is part of the Cork hurling squad, having won his medal with the footballers in 2010. Otherwise, all the medals are inside the Dublin dressing-room.

How many are there? For the purposes of this exercise, we’re defining the Dublin squad as the 30 players who were listed on league panels so far in 2021, plus Dean Rock, who recently returned to training after a hamstring injury. There are others on board – and Cluxton and McManamon may yet well be revealed to be among them.

But given the numbers involved, it may be best to err on the side of under-appraising Dublin’s medal count which, going by their official championship squads in each All-Ireland-winning year is….127.

Alternatively, if we were to take the squad as listed on the official Dublin GAA website, which includes new recruits like Lee Gannon, Kieran Kennedy and David O’Hanlon – as well as both Cluxton and McManamon – the total number of All-Ireland medals in Dessie Farrell’s squad is 143.

Dublin’s medal haul

8 Mick Fitzsimons, James McCarthy, Philly McMahon, Stephen Cluxton *, Kevin McManamon *

7 Jonny Cooper, Cormac Costello, Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock

6 Davy Byrne, Brian Fenton, Eric Lowndes, John Small

5 Con O’Callaghan

4 Collie Basquel, Evan Comerford, Brian Howard, Conor McHugh, Eoin Murchan, Emmet Ó Conghaile, Niall Scully

3 Shane Carthy, Robbie McDaid

2 Seán Bugler, Michael Shiel, Paddy Small

1 Aaron Byrne, Tom Lahiff, Seán MacMahon, Dara Mullin, Cian Murphy, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne

0 Ryan Basquel, Kieran Kennedy, Lee Gannon, David O’Hanlon, Cillian O’Shea

*Unconfirmed as being part of 2021 panel

GAA ON TV

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Leinster SHC semi-finals

Dublin v Galway, 2.0, Sky Sports

Kilkenny v Wexford, 4.30, Sky Sports

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Monaghan v Fermanagh, 3.30, BBC

Munster SHC semi-final

Cork v Limerick, 7.0, Sky Sports

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Connacht SFC semi-final

Roscommon v Galway, RTÉ

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Armagh v Antrim, 3.30, BBC

Munster SHC semi-final

Tipperary v Clare, 3.45, RTÉ

WEEKEND STATS

2,576 – The number of days between Wexford’s last two Leinster SFC wins, from June 8, 2014 against Longford to last Sunday’s victory over Wicklow.

53 – Limerick’s total shots on goal in their recent league victory over Cork, amassing 33 points and 20 wides.